StellarCAT introduces 25m Tri-Deck Powercat Model.

by StellarCAT 6 Dec 14:46 PST



StellarPM has announced a new 25m tri-deck model in its series of all-aluminium StellarCAT power catamarans.

Chris Holmes, Principal and Founder of StellarPM says “The AL25-3 is a huge leap forward for StellarCAT power catamarans into superyacht territory offering large yacht features like an enclosed upper deck open/closed skylounge aft of the wheelhouse, or an upper deck owner’s master suite with its own private veranda. With her great height towering over similar size yachts in any marina the triplex layout and volume offered by the AL25-3 is more akin to what you’d expect on a 40-45m motoryacht. This is superyacht build quality, features, options and volume in a 25m model”.

The AL25-3 offers big living spaces and plenty of them. With her near 12m beam the main deck internal area is dominated by an imposing 59m2 salon offering a naturally light open and airy arrangement with generous ceiling heights and a variety of optional internal layouts available.

Maximising the use of the premium forward facing areas with either a full beam master suite, or two duplex VIP suites, the standard layouts of the AL25-3 offer a four to six stateroom arrangement with one or two separate crew cabins.

Despite its size the AL25-3 is designed to be easily operated with a minimal crew. Designed and tested for supreme safety, stability, comfort at sea and seaworthiness, maximum speeds from 19 knots to 24 knots and ranges from 1700 nm to 2700 nm are achieved depending on the engine configuration chosen. Optional increased fuel capacity is offered for a longer range version.

The AL25-3 – as with all StellarCAT all-metal powercats – is constructed from highest grade marine aluminium and built to ABS rules under StellarPM’s own ProjectPerfect™ analytical construction tracking system giving the industry’s most accurate, definitive, and immediate time, cost and progress tracking and reporting throughout the construction period.

StellarCAT AL25-3 Brief Specification

Construction : All Aluminium

LOA : 25.12m (82ft 5”)

Beam : 11.61m (38ft 1”)

Max Draft : 1.48m (4ft 10”)

Fuel : 19680 litres (5200 US gal)

Water : 4540 lts (1200 US gal)

Base Power Max Speed : 2 x IPS1050 - 19 kts

Optional Power Max Speed : 4 x IPS800 - 24 kts

Base Power Range : 2 x IPS1050 - 2400 nm

Optional Power Range : 4 x IPS800 - 1700 nm

Accommodation : Up to 6 staterooms + 2 crew cabins



Download the brochure here.