Global Reveal | Maritimo M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht

by Maritimo 8 Dec 15:00 PST

Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo, is set to begin an exciting new era as it unveils the largest motor yacht in its history, with the global reveal of the brand’s latest flagship vessel, in the form of the new M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht.

Eighteen years ago, Maritimo redefined the long-range cruising motor yacht concept with the inception of the legendary enclosed flybridge motor yacht it is recognized internationally for today.

In that time, Maritimo has continually evolved and refined the flybridge motor yacht concept with close collaboration between it’s completely inhouse Australian design team, and its growing family of Maritimo owners around the world.

Of all the Maritimo flagships that precede it, none have had the level of customer input or degree of design development as the M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht. This stunning vessel will set Maritimo apart from its competitors on the international stage.

Maritimo’s Director of Design, Tom Barry- Cotter said the all new M75 has stemmed from the most in-depth design and development process ever undertaken in Maritimo history, with it being conceptualized and developed with Maritimo’s design division and collaborating owners for more than two years.

In preparation for the evolution of the new M75, Maritimo’s state of the art Australian based production facilities underwent extensive upgrades and expansions, which were completed in 2019. The state-of-the-art facilities were purposely designed to give Maritimo the capability of manufacturing larger vessels, such as the M75.

The global reveal of the iconic new flagship marks the seventh launch or reveal for Maritimo in 2021, as the renowned long range motor yacht brand sees unprecedented demand, with several orders for the M75 already in its production pipeline.

The M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht is slated for its official global launch late 2022.

Function Driven Exterior Form

Barry-Cotter said of all features within the M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht, the most clearly apparent can be experienced in its first impression.

‘Carrying the designation of the brand’s flagship status, the M75 has been cloaked in a mighty exterior form from bow to stern,” he said.

“The M75’s hull profile is personified by sweeping longitudinal contours and styling cues combined with integral hull windows gracing the hull topsides, providing the internal accommodations with unprecedented views and natural light.

“Sleek moulded contours transition from the aft portofino internal hips into the deep walkthrough side decks that flank each side of the deckhouse, connecting the forward and rear decks with the functionality that Maritimo has become known for.

“Exterior flybridge wings provide further brand defining function in the space they offer within the enormous flybridge level, as well as protection provided over the side decks.”

He said the iconic flybridge and hardtop contours elongate the M75’s stationary profile, whilst completely protecting the upper cockpit and flybridge cockpit decks.

A Long-Range Cruising Legacy

Barry-Cotter said Maritimo’s esteemed standing and recognition amongst the world leaders in long range cruising motor yachts has been earned from dedication to crafting vessels capable of travelling further, and more confidently than ever before.

The M75 sets a new tide mark for Maritimo with its inherited capacities and capabilities. It’s 75’ 8” (23.07m) by 19’ 8” (6.0m) hull is the latest evolution of Maritimo’s longstanding experience in long range cruising hull design. The variable deadrise hull with deep keel, sharp bow entry and flattened progression aft has been focused on offshore cruising efficiency, cruising comfort and stability.

The Hull design and engineering are centered on straight shaft drive technology with the standard Scania Di16-1150MHP power units transferring power to the water via an ultra-efficient, shallow straight shaft angle to the 5x Blade Nibral Propellers.

The M75’s low angle straight shaft drives also reduce overall draft to a very versatile 1.5m (4’11”) opening an array of anchorage possibilities within any region.

Engine upgrade options include MTU 10V2000M86 1380MHP and MTU 10V2000 M96L 1625MHP power units.

The M75’s 10,000L (2641 US GAL) fuel capacity, also opens the door to a range of destinations, as the immense standard fuel capacity combined with Maritimo’s esteemed economical cruising efficiency will ensure owners can reach those secluded destinations with minimal stops. Unparalleled Deck Spaces

“Step aboard, and the first impression the M75 emanates is certainly that of unsurpassed amounts of deck space,” said Barry-Cotter. “The M75 adventure deck creates an incredibly versatile hub for lounging, cooking, adventuring or storage, with plenty of room to spare.

“Front and center of the immense adventure deck is the wet bar module with sink, top loading refrigeration, and electric grill. Integral within the wet bar module is access to the utility cabin with secondary engine room access.

“Flanking each side of the adventure deck are large top loading storage lockers and rear fairleads with optional capstan winches.

“Three steps up from the adventure deck is the gigantic upper cockpit deck, where the deck space spreads outwards to the outer bulwarks, maximizing available decks space, thanks to the on-deck storage lockers being located aft on the lower adventure deck.”

All furniture within the upper cockpit deck is designed in modules in order to enable owners to be fluid in how they would like their cockpit to be arranged, with all options comfortably catering for a minimum of 8 guests in any lounging or dining arrangement.

The flybridge headliner fully covers the extremities of the upper cockpit deck, with the option of electric roller blinds which can encase the entire area in seconds, to give privacy, or to protect from weather.

Deep walk-through side decks connect the upper cockpit to the forward deck lounging space from both sides.

Spacious Saloon & Galley

“Seamlessly connecting the upper cockpit deck and the luxurious saloon lounging area, is the iconic Maritimo long range aft galley,” he said.

“It serves both indoor and outdoor dining areas, and socially connects those preparing the meal with who is already dining and entertaining, with the storage and functionality for owner’s to comfortably live aboard for extended stays.

“Circling an enormous island bench breakfast bar as the galley centerpiece, the M75 touts Maritimo’s largest and most bespoke galley to date.

“Veiling all sides of the M75 saloon are enormous sections of glazing, injecting the surrounding seascapes right into the living and dining areas. There is also the added option of Maritimo’s unique two stage vista sliding windows which transform the entire saloon into an indoor/outdoor retreat.”

The Ultimate Cruising Comfort

Another esteemed legacy the evolution within the M75 has built upon, is the iconic Maritimo long range enclosed flybridge design.

The defining feature of the Maritimo M-Series is its recognizable enclosed flybridge skylounge with internal staircase – providing the ultimate comfort for any long-distance passage.

The M75’s climate controlled flybridge skylounge offers unprecedented amounts of interior space through the design of the exterior wings melded within the swept contours of the flybridge’s exterior form.

The space incorporates a pair of distinct internal lounging areas, with a forward cruising lounge and aft TV lounging, which can both conveniently convert to additional sleeping berths if required.

Beyond the flybridge sliding glass doors, the flybridge balcony deck offers further unprecedented amounts of flybridge outdoor deck space.

Above, the flybridge hardtop fully shades and protects the flybridge balcony deck, with the ability for hidden roll-down blinds to conveniently encase the area from the elements.

Restful Retreat

The M75’s open atrium companionway design is the largest and most unique companionway in its class. The floating feature staircase invites more natural light and creates an openness for the companionway laundry area, which sets the spacious tone for the largest accommodation ever featured within a Maritimo.

The flagship’s accommodations are designed around a four stateroom and three ensuite layout, with the option for further crew accommodation and ensuite in lieu of the aft utility cabin.

The forward VIP guest stateroom includes an offset queen berth with adjoining private ensuite. The offset berth arrangement provides greater practicality for guests to walk around all sides of the berth without navigating steps, which greatly simplifies any bed-making duties.

A generous twin guest stateroom and adjoining ensuite and day head awaits guests to starboard, with the option for the inner bed to slide outboard to create a double bed for couples.

Another spacious bunk guest stateroom is located to port, with the proportions to comfortably sleep teens or adults if required.

It is midships where the M75’s grandeur can be completely experienced. The master stateroom is centered upon a centerline king size bed with cavernous rear ensuite and walk-through robe area.

Storage is prevalent with double full height hanging robes, double half-height robes, and copious amounts of customizable drawer, desk and lounge storage available.

Maritimo’s largest Panoramic hull windows to date veil each hull side, providing exceptional vistas and enabling owners to feel connected with the environment.

Storage Solutions

The M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht caters to a variety of storage needs with an abundance of storage via the aft garage lazarette and aft utility cabin.

The expansive adventure deck space can be lifted via electric actuators to uncover the expansive garage lazarette area. The tender garage has the ability to house a 3.2m (10’ 3”) tender when optioned with 350kg rear davit.

Alternatively the fully lined garage space can be used to store additional supplies, adventure toys such as kayaks, SUP’s, and SCUBA gear.

The M75 also offers much larger tender storage options within the forward deck landing with the option for a forward mounted 500kg davit, as well as large tender storage options atop of the expansive adventure deck with hydraulic platform. Global Launch | 2022

Maritimo have already secured numerous orders from customers involved within the design development, with the first scheduled for delivery in the final quarter of 2022 and orders already into 2024.