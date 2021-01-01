Ibiza and Formentera – Five bucket list beaches to visit on a Superyacht

The exquisite white sand beaches of Formentera © West Nautical The exquisite white sand beaches of Formentera © West Nautical

by Sarah Mackenzie/West Nautical 10 Dec 22:38 PST

One of the best ways to experience the stunning islands of Ibiza and Formentera is from the luxury of your own Superyacht. Here are our top five recommended beaches to visit when cruising this stunning part of the Mediterranean.

Las Salinas

Renowned as of the best and most cosmopolitan beaches in Ibiza, Las Salinas - which is located at the southern-most tip of Ibiza - boasts soft sands and clear waters.

The beach is renowned for its calmness, lack of wind and offers a series of anchorages and historic restaurants for you to enjoy.

You can also find some of Ibiza’s most glamourous beach clubs close by, including Blue Marlin, Malibu Beach Club and The Jockey Club.

Cala Jondal

Surrounded by jagged cliffs, Cala Jondal is one of the more popular locations for boat owners and enthusiasts.

This beach is also one of the more upmarket places on the Island and offers the opportunity to enjoy an array of bars and restaurants whilst visiting.

Many restaurants within this area will bring food and drinks straight to your yacht or collect you on their tender to enjoy a fabulous day ashore.

Cala Saona

Located on the island of Formentera, Cala Saona beach is small, uncrowded and secluded from a lot of the island. The sea is perfectly tranquil and crystal clear, making swims from your yacht even more enjoyable. This beach also has a nearby hotel that can be accessed from the sand and provides the perfect opportunity for al fresco refreshments and dining.

If time is not of the essence, this beach boasts stunning sunset views every evening in the peak of summer – an experience we would highly recommend.

Es Calo

Another of Formentera’s picturesque locations, Es Calo beach, is renowned for excellent snorkelling and diving thanks to its clear, unclouded waters.

Located at the northwest part of the Island, Es Calo is the old traditional fisherman’s corner and is guaranteed to take your breath away. You can also enjoy the finest local fresh fish and meat at its dedicated restaurant.

Es Palmador

A private island located just north of Formentera, Es Palmador is privately owned but still open for visitors.

This stunning island boasts natural coves, white beaches and famous mud baths. It is forbidden for visitors to venture inland, so a visit by yacht is highly recommended.

West Nautical sell, charter and manage superyachts from their head office in Newcastle upon Tyne. The business currently employs a team of 21 staff throughout their offices based in the UK, Russia, France and Cyprus.