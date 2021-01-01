Servo Yachts offers revolutionary marine stabilisation technology

18 Dec

Servo Yachts LLC offers revolutionary stabilised catamarans that eliminate the motion that typically causes passengers to become seasick.

The company was founded by David Hall, also founder of Velodyne Lidar, where he invented the 3D lidar vision system that spawned the development of autonomous vehicles, lidar companies and advanced robotics.

The unique electric suspension system connects the yacht's superstructure to two dynamic hulls which adjust in real-time to the height and angle of the waves, keeping the deck in a level position and absorbing the roll, pitch and heave motions induced by the ocean. The design also causes less drag than on traditional yachts, resulting in a remarkably efficient vessel that is not only safe and comfortable, but faster in rough conditions.

Orion Shuttleworth, Managing Director of Shuttleworth Design: "Martini 7.0 is a 165 ft catamaran with up to 12 ft of vertical travel in each hull. The result is a vessel that can move at speed through an ocean swell with virtually no motion in the suspended deck where the crew and guests are located."

Shuttleworth Design has worked with Servo Yachts on the development of the technology for over eight years and a variety of solutions and mechanical arrangements have been explored and tested. The Martini 6.0 is a concept for a 150 ft high-speed catamaran with 16 ft of vertical travel in each hull. The Martini 7.0 is the latest and most advanced design currently in development. The 165 ft catamaran is designed to maximise accommodation space, and is the next generation of a series of smaller prototype vessels ranging from 17 ft to 45 ft, that have been developed and tested in San Francisco Bay.

According to the United States National Library of Medicine, 1 in 3 people are considered highly susceptible to motion sickness. However, almost everyone will become motion sick if exposed to intense movement. Servo Yachts' technology solves the problem of seasickness and significantly improves the sailing experience so that everyone can enjoy travelling on the ocean.

Like David Hall's 3D vision invention, the suspension system adjusts to feedback received in real-time based on a computer-automated electro-pneumatic mechanical system. This technology is an active method and is much more effective than current passive marine stabilisation devices which take more time to react to the motion of the sea. The system requires very little power and no warm-up time or complex vacuum systems, making it the most immediate, effective and safe option.

As well as providing total stabilisation, the system also has the unique ability to sync the motion of the suspended deck with another moving target, for example, when docking alongside a larger ship or recovering a smaller vessel at sea.

Shuttleworth Design are proud to work with Servo Yachts to push the boundaries of marine technology and believe this innovation will revolutionise marine travel in the same impactful way Hall's lidar invention revolutionised vehicle transportation.

Martini 7.0

The Martini 7.0 superstructure has been widened to maximise the interior volume and cover the full beam of the vessel. The two hulls of the 165 ft catamaran are connected by four articulating scissor mechanisms positioned at each corner of the superstructure which houses the main accommodation. The patented suspension technology enables up to 12 ft of vertical travel in each hull, and the result is a vessel that can move at speed through an ocean swell with virtually no motion in the suspended deck where the crew and guests are located.

Unlike the previous aluminium prototypes in the Martini series, the superstructure of Martini 7.0 has been engineered for construction in lightweight carbon fibre and foam cores.

The luxurious interior accommodates 10 guests and 11 crew, spaced over 4 levels. The main systems, engines, fuel, and anchoring equipment are housed in the hulls, making more space available in the suspended deck for accommodation. The layout is designed to optimise guest privacy and comfort with careful consideration given to the flow of passengers throughout the vessel, allowing the crew to operate the vessel and move independently between decks without entering the guest spaces.

External walkways around the enclosed flybridge helm station give the crew clear visibility for docking and manoeuvring. Aft of the helm station lies an outdoor gym and spacious sun lounging area.

The 4600 sq ft upper deck is home to the main entertaining area, complete with crew servery, a bar, dining room and two lounges. Sliding doors lead forward to a spa pool surrounded by sun pads on either side. On the aft deck up to 16 guests can enjoy alfresco dining and relax in two large seating areas with stunning views over the sea.

The owners' suite encompasses the entire forward portion of the main deck and is complete with private office, gym, and spectacular views through a large wraparound window in the bow. Moving aft there are four en suite guest cabins, two of which look out over the 2100 sq ft aft deck with a pool, surrounded by day beds and a bar.

The lower deck houses the crew accommodation, galley, stores, workshop, dive store, and a large garage with space for an array of water sports equipment including two jet skis and a 6.5m tender. When the suspended deck is lowered the garage becomes a wet dock, allowing the tender to drive into the back of the yacht unassisted by cranes or winches. The bathing platform can be lowered into the water for easy access to the sea when scuba diving and swimming.

David Hall, Founder of Servo Yachts: "Growing up, I spent my summers on my grandfather's boat, where I developed a deep appreciation for marine travel. My grandfather, who was an engineer and scientist, encouraged my pursuit of invention and the sciences, which led me to spend more than 35 years in the field trying to combine mechanical and electrical engineering fundamentals to create solutions to problems we once thought were unsolvable. With the Martini 7.0, I believe we have found a way to solve seasickness and significantly improve the sailing experience so that everyone can enjoy traveling on the ocean. I am very excited for Servo Yachts to continue to push the boundaries of marine technology and transform ocean travel. Ideas for better ways to do things are always out there floating around, and it's up to us to find a way to make it happen."