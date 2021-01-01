2021 UIM XCAT World Championship, Dubai GP - Day 2

2021 UIM XCAT World Championship, Dubai GP - Day 2 © UIM XCAT World Championship 2021 UIM XCAT World Championship, Dubai GP - Day 2 © UIM XCAT World Championship

by ICARUS Sports 12 Dec 01:38 PST

The chequered flag went down for Race 1 at the UIM XCAT World Championship in Dubai for the Dubai Grand Prix, the second and final event of the season.

With the green flag raised, the powerboating elite went head-to-head delivering over 63.54 nautical miles worth of engine roaring action.

Dubai Police (boat n. 3) with Arif Al Zaffain (UAE) and Nadir Bin Hendi (UAE) further solidified their lead in the Championship, earning the first spot on the podium on home ground and putting smiles on the faces of the home crowd.

Team Abu Dhabi 5 (boat n. 5) helmed by Rashid Al Tayer (UAE) and Majed Al-Mansoori (UAE) took the second spot on the podium, remaining in second place overall after a hard-fought battle with Dubai Police.

Team Abu Dhabi 4 (boat n. 4) helmed by Shaun Torrente (USA) and Faleh Al-Mansoori (UAE), currently lying in fourth place, put on a masterful display of piloting, taking third place and making a statement that it is not over until it is over.

Nadir Bin Hendi of Dubai Police commented, "We are happy to win back at home. It was a tough race with fierce competition. We got second place in pole position, but we kept the gap very close on boat number 5". When asked whether at some point, he thought it would not be possible to pass Team Abu Dhabi 5 he answered, "No - when we get into the boat and the hatch closes, we fight until the end".

Shaun Torrente of Team Abu Dhabi 4, stated, "It was a really good, fun, and difficult race. With strategy and Faleh doing a good job on the wheel, and like always a bit of luck - we almost had the boat basically upside down, but we kept on moving. There is still one more to go and we are going to give it 150% and let the chips fall where they may as they say".

Ziad Feghali of Mercury Racing commented on the engines powering the boats, "You can see they are beasts - they are pushing the boats hard, and you can see the result out there".

Next up, Pole Position for Race 2 will take place tomorrow 11th December at 11:30 (GMT +4) and at 15:00 (GMT +4) we will have the much-anticipated final race.

Brace yourselves for the pinnacle of powerboat racing!