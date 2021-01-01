Tecnomar launches a new EVO 120

EVO120 © Tecnomar EVO120 © Tecnomar

by Italian Sea Group 14 Dec 07:33 PST

Tecnomar, a brand of The Italian Sea Group, a global operator in luxury yachting and the leading Italian producer of superyachts over 50 metres, announces the launch of a new EVO120.

Faithful to the Tecnomar philosophy, a brand recognized for the sporting spirit and high performance of its yachts - EVO120 represents the perfect synthesis between style and functionality, engineering efficiency and cutting-edge design.

The aluminium hull and superstructure underline the brand's concern for the environment and its commitment to sustainability while maintaining a sinuous, aerodynamic aesthetic. In addition to the outdoor lounge area, the main deck hosts the dining room and the elegantly separated living area, while the sundeck features the "infinity" swimming pool and the wheelhouse, integrated into the interior design and positioned at the point of maximum visibility.

Essential and sophisticated luxury on the lower deck dedicated to accommodation: 1 full-beam owner's cabin, 1 VIP cabin and 1 guest cabin.

The interiors are luxurious and elegant and at the same time, fresh and young with a warm and delicate colour palette. The interior furnishings, fully custom, are inspired by the world of automotive design as is the external look of the yacht and are the result of skilled Italian craftsmanship. The interior design dialogues with the external lines in an organic way: sinuous and curvilinear forms blend skilfully with more decisive and sculpted ones.

The area dedicated to the crew is located in the bow while in the stern there is a storage area for toys and tenders up to 4.5 meters.

The maximum cruising speed of the motor yacht is 21 knots.

Main Technical Features: