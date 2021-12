Explore her accommodation and systems from the comfort of your own home, and see what you can achieve with the Power of Choice.

Join ILIAD Catamaran's Sales & Business Development Manager Marcus Overman and CEO Mark Elkington as they provide an in-depth tour of the impressive ILIAD 70.

CL Yachts' CLX96 SAV makes technical launch

Iconic design born from observations of living habits at sea After much anticipation, CL Yachts' first Sea Activity Vessel (SAV), CLX96 has made its technical launch. The splashing of the 29.5-meter yacht was briefly held up due to issues surrounding the pandemic, but now the process is humming along smoothy.

The Great Loop on a Riviera SUV

The journey is the destination Encircling the bulk of the eastern part of the United States the system of natural and artificial waterways passes through 15 states and is as imaginably diverse as it is vast.

Sergio Davi to depart on next transoceanic journey

Palermo to Los Angeles with Simrad electronics on board Captain Sergio Davi, the Italian seafarer who first made headlines when he traveled from Palermo to New York in 2019, is ready for his next adventure across three continents, two oceans and covering over 10,000 nautical miles.

Outer Reef Yachts' Service video library

QR Code Access System One of the major cornerstones of Outer Reef's business model is customer service that is second to none. This, paired with the latest technological innovations has proved to be a winning combination!

2021 UIM XCAT Worlds, Dubai GP day 3

The chequered flag went down for one last time at the UIM XCAT World Championship in Dubai The chequered flag went down for one last time at the UIM XCAT World Championship in Dubai for the Dubai Grand Prix.

First hull of Tankoa T450 sold

Designed by Giorgio Cassetta Tankoa Yachts is proud to announce that the first hull of its all new 45-metre superyacht, the T450, has been sold to a North American client.

Can one thing define a vessel?

Yes, and it can be enough to tip the scales. So let's look at some 'ones' of the new Maritimo M75 Well I suppose it might. However, rather than disappear down a wormhole into an elaborate discussion, I can say this. One thing can certainly be enough to tip the scales one way or another in a purchase decision for an impending yacht owner.

Tecnomar launches a new EVO 120

The maximum cruising speed of the motor yacht is 21 knots Tecnomar, a brand of The Italian Sea Group, a global operator in luxury yachting and the leading Italian producer of superyachts over 50 metres, announces the launch of a new EVO120.

Akeeva - Friday Harbor to San Francisco

Safe harbors are few and far between My last blog entry had us in Hoonah, AK, after returning to Southeast Alaska from Prince William Sound at the beginning of August. The next month was filled with guests, whales, bears, and rain in Alaska.