Vicem Yachts to debut new Tuna Master series with Vicem 37 Center Console and Express models

by Vicem Yachts 17 Dec 06:08 PST

Turkish boatbuilder Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the upcoming release of the new Tuna Master product line, starting with a 37-foot, center console ("CC") fiberglass sportfishing/cruising boat.

The design will also be offered as an express cruiser, and both models will include an optional triple, or dual-outboard engine package ranging from 300 up to 450 hp, depending on configuration. Vicem expects that the 37 CC will be the first of several sized models in the Tuna Master lineup.

Vicem teamed up with a well-known angler and designer, Murat Iyriboz, as well as Chesapeake, Virginia-based DLBA Naval Architects to lend their expertise to shaping the new series.

"Mr. Iyriboz and DLBA have worked closely with the Vicem design team to produce two options for the serious offshore angler," says lead production manager, Yigit Akbarlas. "We believe that starting—and eventually growing—the range from 37 feet in length gives our customers a perfect platform for fishing with friends or cruising with family onboard—or both. It is the best of both worlds."

The hull design has been optimized to be comfortable and safe in a seaway, providing a stable, wide-beam platform for clients who want the perfect combination of a salty cruising boat and a high-performance fishing platform. Even more impressive, the series will include Seakeeper gyro stabilization up and down the lineup, range to exceed 350 nautical miles, as well as the selective use of carbon fiber and teak trim for a true yacht-like finish.

The Vicem 37 CC will be the first model in the Tuna Master series and will feature accommodations befitting a comfortable cruising boat. It will include a berth, a wet head, and plenty of cockpit space for maneuvering on deck.

"We worked diligently on the correct weight distribution," explains Akbarlas, "in order to provide multiple power options and speeds for our customers." The preliminary estimations project 45-knot top speeds with the optional power package, and upwards of 40 knots with the standard twin 300-hp outboards.

A single chair teak-trimmed helm chair is flanked by a comfortable L-shape settee, additional aft-facing cockpit seating, and plenty of no-fuss washable cockpit space. The CC version will include ample seating fore and aft of a triple helm seat. Both models sport a carbon hardtop for protection from the elements and plenty of room for rod holders.

Look for more about the expected launch of the all-new Vicem Tuna Master 37 CC and Express coming soon.