Absolute Yachts presents 56 Fly - Let charm and personality inspire your next route

Absolute 56Fly © Absolute Yachts Absolute 56Fly © Absolute Yachts

by Absolute Yachts 18 Dec 21:38 PST

The result of engineering innovation, Italian design and a passion for details, the latest project by the Piacenza-based shipyard is called 56 FLY - The Absolute Charisma.

Featuring a strong, confident personality, 56 FLY was created to be noticed and to fascinate boat owners with a proven mix of comfort and fine design, but also innovation, functionality and on-board convenience.

"Charisma" encapsulates the essence of Absolute's new craft, which brings together and builds on the most successful features of previous boats. With 56 FLY, Absolute has undertaken intense R&D work to enhance those hallmarks, including the revolution of the Flybridge Generation 2022 that began with 60 FLY - a new construction approach developed to ensure freedom of movement, ultimate versatility and liveability.

Along with a relaxing bow area with sun loungers and sofa, the outer aft areas are free of fixed elements, so they can be easily furnished as desired. To meet all needs, Absolute provides modular, versatile décor solutions for the entire range.

The visual boundaries between the boat and the sea vanish thanks to a transparent parapet in the cockpit, the open gunwales and the large windows with electric winder in the lounge area.

Contemporary design and uncompromised functionality

The magnetic personality of 56 FLY is also expressed in its interiors, featuring comfortable, modern spaces, inspired by Absolute's signature focus on ease of use.

Liveability culminates in a full beam owner's cabin at the bow, designed to provide ultimate privacy and comfort, but also an outstanding view through panoramic windows; its interiors are embellished with sophisticated design, transparent details between cabin and bathroom and textural contrasts. As spacious as a second owner's cabin, the VIP cabin is also full beam. The sleeping area is completed by a third full-feature cabin with single beds, complete with every comfort and with the same ceiling height as the other cabins.

Freedom of movement is the common thread throughout the interiors, connected by sliding doors and enhanced by surprisingly large windows for breath-taking morning views, with plenty of natural light flooding into the cabins.

There are numerous stowage areas to improve comfort in the sleeping area as in the living area, which also features a contemporary kitchen.