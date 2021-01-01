Please select your home edition
Starting 2022 with the 6800 Sports Yacht

by Whitehaven Motor Yachts 25 Dec 21:32 PST

The countdown is on and the anticipation is mounting as our latest (and possibly greatest) 6800 Sports Yacht finishes production and completes sea trials ahead of being shipping down under.

6800SY - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts
6800SY - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts

This custom sports yacht has many new and exciting features including, but not limited to, a whole new seating arrangement on the foredeck, new open plan galley layout, day head accessible from the transom and a new hull window design. Whilst we all look forward to a fabulous 2022, the Owners of the 6800SY will certainly start the year on a high with their new Whitehaven Motor Yacht.

Find out more at whitehavenmotoryachts.com.au/6100-sport-yacht

6800SY - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts
6800SY - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts
6800SY - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts
6800SY - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts

