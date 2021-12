Cat does not only mean original equipment, but also repowering. In applications such as marine and rail, repowering is essential because of the duty cycle (for pleasure craft) and the longlife of service (towing and shunting locomotives).

The new 2433 mhp Cat C32B marine engine mustaches the needs of repowering © Diesel International

Related Articles

Gaussin to exhibit at the Monaco Yacht Show

With their electric and hydrogen powertrain solutions for yachts Back in 2011 and in cooperation with the French Atomic Energy and Alternative Energies Commission (CEA-Liten), Gaussin designed the Powerpack Full Elec (electric) and Powerpack H2, conceived to be an ecological alternative to diesel engines.

Cummins at the Genoa International Boat Show

Some interesting 'items' under the spotlights... Cummins at Genoa Boat Show, with some interesting 'items' under the spotlights... Cummins Marine believed in Genoa Boat Show and the benefits were mutual (speaking of benefits, do you know Guidanz, the Cummins App?).

Torqeedo and ZF for the Deep Blue Systems

Sailing 'with the plug' is still taboo Torqeedo and ZF, the right German speaking couple to optimize electrification in the water. Sailing 'with the plug' is still taboo. Torqeedo, the electric soul of Deutz, has worked to debunk it, along with ZF.

Yanmar luxury boat for the America's Cup

The flagship X47 Express Cruiser It's called X47 Express Cruiser the Official VIP Cruiser introduced by Yanmar for the America's Cup.

Torqeedo unveil Cruise 10.0 T electric outboard

Recently upgraded with a new, quieter gearbox More than two years ago, the Bavarian specialist in outboard and inboard electric drive systems for marine applications Torqeedo was acquired by Deutz, becoming an actual subsidiary of the Deutz Group and acting as a pillar in the e-Deutz program.

Siship EcoProp is on board MY Vanadis superyacht

A 31-metre vessel built by CCN Cerri Cantieri Navali Siemens diesel-electric propulsion, namely the Siship EcoProp, is on board the MY Vanadis superyacht, a 31-metre vessel built by CCN (Cerri Cantieri Navali).

MTU hybrid marine: The final thoughts

Talking with Daniel Ramoli and Tobias Kohl Daniel Ramoli and Tobias Kohl complete the consideration on serializing the hybrid for marine applications. At Cannes Yachting Festival they talk about integration, running after performance, CNG, LNG and hydrogen.

MTU marine hybrid at CYS 2019

What better location to talk to Rolls-Royce's business unit Power Systems about MTU hybrid systems? Rolls-Royce's business unit Power System's is on the way to become a solution provider, according to our strategy PS 2030. One example of a system solution is the hybrid system for yachts.

Volvo Penta and the Italian nautical sector

Revolutionizing the inboard market, upgraded IPS and sterndrives After yet another revelation from Volvo Penta, which revolutionized the inboard market and upgraded IPS and sterndrives, it was inevitable that the wind of change could reach Italian yards.