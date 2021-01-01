A new 720 with innovative features joins the Outer Reef fleet

M-Class 720 Motoryacht © Outer Reef Yachts M-Class 720 Motoryacht © Outer Reef Yachts

by Outer Reef Yachts 30 Dec 12:01 PST

New Outer Reef owners are filled with great anticipation as their M-Class 720 Motoryacht was recently loaded onto the transport ship and is making her way to her final destination - Seattle, Washington.

The Outer Reef 720 Motoryacht is award-winning for design and is the most popular model in the Classic fleet. This yacht, fully customized to meet the new owner's cruising goals, is equipped with three incredible Outer Reef innovations: the new Serenity Foredeck Lounge™, the Custom Salon Lowering Glass Wall, and the Bridgeview Deck™.

The New Serenity Foredeck Lounge™

The new Serenity Foredeck Lounge™, centrally located at the yacht's foredeck settee area, can be accessed by two gates from the Portuguese Bridge, and entered or exited from either port side or starboard. This area creates an alfresco 'escape' conveniently located on the main deck for easy access to the galley and other areas of the yacht, with several versatile 'conversion options' for owners and guests, depending on their desires.

Custom Salon Lowering Glass Wall

A feature new to the Outer Reef Classic Series - a lowering glass wall to the aft deck, is complimented by a nearby swivel television, allowing the viewer to enjoy indoor-outdoor TV, gaming, etc. This creates the ideal space for al fresco dining and entertainment.

The New Bridgeview Deck™

Design innovation unfolds on the flybridge with the new Bridgeview™ Deck, a feature never seen on long-range yachts of this size before. This is an extra deck area created ahead of the helm station, fully accessible and with seating for two. The unobstructed view of both sky and sea were the inspiration for this invaluable feature, providing owners and guests a breathtaking vantage point whether under way or at anchor.

Additional Features