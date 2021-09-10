Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Dockmate® launches patented game-changing SoftDocking™ functionality

by Dockmate 4 Jan 22:23 PST
Dockmate® launches patented game-changing SoftDocking™ functionality © Dockmate

Dockmate®, manufacturer of advanced wireless remote control systems for yachts, announced today an absolute revolution in easy and stress-free docking with its patented SoftDocking™ functionality.

Regardless of the size or type of boat, power or number of engines, one thing that every boater understands is docking is made more complex by the delay between engaging the throttle and the moment the boat begins to move. This is one of the biggest differences between driving cars and driving boats, so much so that beginner, and even some advanced, boating safety courses have sections entirely dedicated to safe docking techniques to help boaters understand and feel comfortable. Now, Dockmate has solved this problem for good. With its newly-patented technology, the Dockmate remote control docking system now has the ability to provide a measured and fully-customizable engine response. This consistent intermediate throttle response eliminates the 'kick' that boaters dread during close quarter maneuvers.

Programmed by a certified Dockmate installer to the preferences of each owner, a full push of the button will engage the throttle for standard control, but a quick tap of the remote's directional switch or movement of the joystick can initiate a pre-programmed, customizable fraction-of-a-second burst of the propellor. This completely removes the ensuing stress of engaging the throttle into gear. This game-changing functionality is standard on all new Dockmate systems and can be retro-fitted to existing systems for a service fee.

"As a boat owner myself, I had early frustrations docking, which led us to this technology in the first place," said Dirk Illegems, president, Dockmate. "The Dockmate system is designed to eliminate the stress of docking by allowing you to get to a better vantage point than at the helm or control your boat from the rail with a line in your hand. Now, with SoftDocking, we're eliminating one more hurdle for boaters to deliver the easiest and most intuitive docking solution ever created. Regardless of the size of your boat, there is no reason not to install a Dockmate system."

For more information on the next generation controls or Dockmate, please visit www.dockmate.eu.

Related Articles

Dockmate announces added compatibility & features
Update from the manufacturer of advanced wireless remote controls for yachts Dockmate®, manufacturer of advanced wireless remote controls for yachts, announced today expanded compatibility and new functionality for select engines. Posted on 10 Sep 2021 Dockmate's systems offer new & innovative features
The next generation of Dockmate remotes also gain the functionality of a new vibration response Dockmate, manufacturer of advanced wireless remote controls for yachts, announced todayits next generation remote control transmitters and an all-new mounting option with a custom-designed fixed-mount, wireless charging Cradle. Posted on 22 Jan 2021 Dockmate offers integration with popular engines
Easy-to-install and compatible with most engine and thruster systems Dockmate®, manufacturer of advanced wireless remote controls for yachts, announced today that it has developed an interface that allows complete compatibility with a wide variety of digital (CANbus) and analog engine and thruster controls. Posted on 13 Jan 2021 Award-winning Dockmate selected for new Summit 54
The wireless remote control docking system Dockmate, manufacturer of advanced wireless remote controls for yachts, announced today its award-winning Dockmate wireless remote control docking system has been selected by Summit MotorYachts, to be incorporated into the Summit 54. Posted on 16 May 2020 Official Volvo Penta factory approval for Dockmate
Manufacturer of wireless yacht remote controls now compatible with Volvo's EVC Gateway Dockmate, manufacturer of advanced wireless remote controls for yachts, announced today it has received official factory approval from Volvo Penta. Posted on 4 Dec 2019 Dockmate introduces DockControl software
Offering certified installers unprecedented customization capabilities Dockmate® U.S., which offers advanced handheld wireless remote controls for boats, announced today DockControl software for the ultimate in remote control customizability. Posted on 25 Sep 2019 Dockmate announce next-gen wireless docking system
Manufacturer of advanced yacht remote controls expands capabilities Dockmate, manufacturer of advanced wireless remote controls for yachts, announced today enhanced functionality for its state-of-the art Dockmate solution. Posted on 7 Feb 2019 New wireless docking controls
Dock your boat single-handed from anywhere on board The new, state-of-the art Dockmate® wireless remote control system will allow a boater to easily operate single or twin engines, thrusters, anchor winch and horn from anywhere on board with a small handheld device. Posted on 2 Sep 2018
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERComposites Constructions 2021 v3 - CAPE50 - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy