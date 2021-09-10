Dockmate® launches patented game-changing SoftDocking™ functionality

Dockmate® launches patented game-changing SoftDocking™ functionality © Dockmate Dockmate® launches patented game-changing SoftDocking™ functionality © Dockmate

by Dockmate 4 Jan 22:23 PST

Dockmate®, manufacturer of advanced wireless remote control systems for yachts, announced today an absolute revolution in easy and stress-free docking with its patented SoftDocking™ functionality.

Regardless of the size or type of boat, power or number of engines, one thing that every boater understands is docking is made more complex by the delay between engaging the throttle and the moment the boat begins to move. This is one of the biggest differences between driving cars and driving boats, so much so that beginner, and even some advanced, boating safety courses have sections entirely dedicated to safe docking techniques to help boaters understand and feel comfortable. Now, Dockmate has solved this problem for good. With its newly-patented technology, the Dockmate remote control docking system now has the ability to provide a measured and fully-customizable engine response. This consistent intermediate throttle response eliminates the 'kick' that boaters dread during close quarter maneuvers.

Programmed by a certified Dockmate installer to the preferences of each owner, a full push of the button will engage the throttle for standard control, but a quick tap of the remote's directional switch or movement of the joystick can initiate a pre-programmed, customizable fraction-of-a-second burst of the propellor. This completely removes the ensuing stress of engaging the throttle into gear. This game-changing functionality is standard on all new Dockmate systems and can be retro-fitted to existing systems for a service fee.

"As a boat owner myself, I had early frustrations docking, which led us to this technology in the first place," said Dirk Illegems, president, Dockmate. "The Dockmate system is designed to eliminate the stress of docking by allowing you to get to a better vantage point than at the helm or control your boat from the rail with a line in your hand. Now, with SoftDocking, we're eliminating one more hurdle for boaters to deliver the easiest and most intuitive docking solution ever created. Regardless of the size of your boat, there is no reason not to install a Dockmate system."

For more information on the next generation controls or Dockmate, please visit www.dockmate.eu.