Energized luxury: Viking 64

by Viking Yachts 4 Jan 22:50 PST
Viking 64 © Viking Yachts

Featuring new interior design and style elements, the Viking 64 brings a luxurious energy to its living arrangements. Guests will be enamored with the 64's inviting open layout that accentuates a natural flow throughout the salon, galley and dinette. The walkway on the port side extends from the salon door in a straight line all the way to the forward VIP stateroom to heighten the space's expansiveness.

Viking 64 - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 64 - photo © Viking Yachts

The starboard-side L-shaped lounge (with storage underneath) provides plenty of room to stretch out and take a nap, or gather with the crew or family to watch a game or movie. There's also a convenient walnut cocktail table.

Viking 64 - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 64 - photo © Viking Yachts

Our new horizontal grain walnut interior has received rave reviews. The sleek, clean style of the natural materials emphasizes a fresh design with the perfect balance of contemporary and traditional aesthetics. The horizontal grain promotes the beautiful curvatures of the 64's handcrafted walnut; the deft workmanship is particularly noticeable along the port side of the salon where radiused areas provide seamless spatial transitions.

Viking 64 - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 64 - photo © Viking Yachts

The port-side dinette comfortably seats four adults. Its raised platform enhances the view outside. Storage is conveniently located under the dinette platform and the settee; both feature curved faces to maximize style, access and space.

Viking 64 - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 64 - photo © Viking Yachts

The dinette looks upon the feature-packed starboard-side galley with walnut cabinetry, custom Amtico flooring and engineered stone counters (with an overhang that creates a bar area with two stools). Under-counter Sub-Zero refrigerator (2) and freezer (1) units with deep pull-out drawers, walnut cabinetry, a four-burner cooktop and a microwave/convection oven are just a few of the galley's standard amenities.

Viking 64 - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 64 - photo © Viking Yachts

The 64's beam spans nearly 19 feet, and the Viking design and engineering team has made every inch count. Large tinted salon windows invite the outside in, providing unforgettable views of the horizon.

Our new Viking 64, which made its world premiere at the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, will be on display at the Viking Yachts and Valhalla Boatworks VIP Boat Show Feb. 4-5 at the Viking Yacht Service Center in Riviera Beach, Florida. And then it's on to the Miami International Boat Show, Feb. 16-20, in downtown Miami at One Herald Plaza. Please contact your local authorized Viking dealer for more information.

Viking 64 - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 64 - photo © Viking Yachts

Viking 64 - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 64 - photo © Viking Yachts

Viking 64 - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 64 - photo © Viking Yachts

