New boats available this summer - Rhea Timonier 730 and Rhea 23

Rhea Timonier 730 © Ensign Yachts Rhea Timonier 730 © Ensign Yachts

by Ensign Yachts 8 Jan 14:43 PST

Rhea Timonier 730

The Timonier 730 guarantees good seaworthiness, excellent passage in choppy seas, outstanding stability and fine handling. Whether heading out to chase the kingfish, taking your family and friends out on the harbour or staying overnight in a secluded bay, you will be impressed by the versatility of the 730.

The Forward Cabin has a V-Shaped berth with plenty of stowage. A large cockpit, wide passageways, large wheelhouse and great visibility make this a very comfortable boat.

A fully walkaround deck, various stainless-steel handrails and a bench forward of the wheelhouse allows for ease of movement around the boat whether you are fishing or entertaining.

Feel free to reach our and connect with one of our professional brokers and book your personal tour soon!

Rhea 23

If you are looking for a boat to get out and about with family and friends then look no further, the Rhea Open 23 is a perfect day boat! With a secure walkaround deck, you can choose to enjoy a quiet and pleasant boat ride, or a sporty top speed blast. The 23's elegant hull cuts through the waves without getting anyone wet, has powerful engine options and great stability. She is efficient and smooth, features Rhea's signature traditional tumblehome stern and teak gunnels and the quality traditional craftsmanship will undoubtedly impress.

Available for summer delivery, Ensign Yachts has one located in Sydney so contact us for a live or virtual viewing.

