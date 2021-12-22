Pulling Power

Pulling Power © Viking Yachts

by Viking Yachts 15 Jan 10:09 PST

Great things happen at the Viking Yacht Company every day. Last Friday was particularly special - another milestone, in fact. Our Plant Engineering Department pulled the mold that will soon be used to build the hull of our new flagship - the Viking 90. It was a massive undertaking, requiring more than a dozen team members and all sorts of heavy machinery and equipment that included two cranes (with a combined 180-ton capacity), five forklifts, two scissor lifts and a 150-ton Travelift.

And being January in New Jersey, it was a little chilly. But as you'll see in this video recap, the job went smoothly thanks to methodical planning and precise teamwork. Construction of hull No. 1 begins this spring; the boat will make its world premiere at the 2023 Miami International Boat Show.

Fast Facts: