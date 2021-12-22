Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

Pulling Power

by Viking Yachts 15 Jan 10:09 PST
Pulling Power © Viking Yachts

Great things happen at the Viking Yacht Company every day. Last Friday was particularly special - another milestone, in fact. Our Plant Engineering Department pulled the mold that will soon be used to build the hull of our new flagship - the Viking 90. It was a massive undertaking, requiring more than a dozen team members and all sorts of heavy machinery and equipment that included two cranes (with a combined 180-ton capacity), five forklifts, two scissor lifts and a 150-ton Travelift.

And being January in New Jersey, it was a little chilly. But as you'll see in this video recap, the job went smoothly thanks to methodical planning and precise teamwork. Construction of hull No. 1 begins this spring; the boat will make its world premiere at the 2023 Miami International Boat Show.

Fast Facts:

  • The fiberglass mold and its supporting fixture weigh a combined 50,000 pounds.
  • Six tons of steel were necessary to provide the strength needed for the fixture, which plays the critical role of supporting and maintaining the shape of the mold.
  • The fixture also consists of trunnions that allow the mold to be rotated on its turning rig during the build process.
  • Forklifts were used to pull the plug-mold structure out of the R&D Department.
  • With cables attached to the fixture, the cranes separated the mold from its plug (created with Viking's five-axis CNC router) and rotated and lowered it to the ground on its trunnions.
  • The mold was then lifted and transported via cradles back into R&D where it is being sanded, buffed and prepared for use.

Related Articles

Energized luxury: Viking 64
Viking 64 brings a luxurious energy to its living arrangements Featuring new interior design and style elements, the Viking 64 brings a luxurious energy to its living arrangements. Posted on 5 Jan Viking 64 - New photos released
Presenting a powerful profile that demands attention With the new 64 Convertible, Viking distances itself further as the leader in this segment of the sportfishing boat market. Just look at these stunning images from our recent helicopter photoshoot off Palm Beach, Florida. Posted on 22 Dec 2021 Get on board - Viking 90
Are you ready for the ride of your life? Are you ready for the ride of your life? Feel the energy of innovation as we bring you into our Research and Design Department to begin following the build process of the Viking 90. Posted on 7 Dec 2021 Introducing the Viking Yachts 54 Open Series
The fleet consists of three models: the 54 Open (O), 54 Sport Coupe (SC) and 54 Sport Tower (ST) Our new 54 Open Series provides the versatile owner-operator configuration of a Viking express-style yacht with greater size and performance. In fact, it's the largest express model we've ever built. Posted on 17 Nov 2021 Introducing the new Viking 64
Every new Viking model is a series of refinements of its predecessors Every new Viking model is a series of refinements of its predecessors, and this is particularly evident with the new 64 Convertible. Posted on 10 Nov 2021 The Viking 90 - Heir to the throne
Another example of Viking excellence in boatbuilding design, engineering and innovation Announced at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the new flagship of our fleet of sportfishing yachts stands out as another example of Viking excellence in boatbuilding design, engineering and innovation. Posted on 3 Nov 2021
Maritimo 2021Dec - M75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy