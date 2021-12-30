Please select your home edition
Another Outer Reef Classic Yacht Rounds Cape Horn

by Tracy Hess Burgess 19 Jan 01:48 PST
Outer Reef 700 Motoryacht `Dogo's Hideout` © Outer Reef Yachts

Outer Reef Yachts is proud to announce another Outer Reef Classic Motoryacht, DOGO'S HIDEOUT, has successfully completed the bold and treacherous journey rounding Cape Horn, a rocky headland on Hornos Island, in southern Chile's Tierra del Fuego archipelago. The trip was completed last year and was a bucket list trip for the intrepid Chilean Outer Reef owner, Felipe Massú, who realized early on it would take an especially capable and proven long-range cruiser to embark on such a journey.

The robust and beautiful 2014 Outer Reef 700 Motoryacht, DOGO'S HIDEOUT, was a pre-owned, Pacific Northwest-based yacht purchased by Massú, whose home base is in Santiago. Massú is the definition of an adventure-bound owner who had particular requirements while researching the purchase of a long-range cruiser fit for the most challenging of journeys.

Outer Reef 700 Motoryacht 'Dogo's Hideout' - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
Outer Reef 700 Motoryacht 'Dogo's Hideout' - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

In a recent interview with Power and Motoryacht Magazine (PMY), Massú stated, "Years ago, I saw an Outer Reef 700 sailing in southern Chile. I enjoyed seeing how the boat sailed, and it met several requirements we were looking for in our new boat. Our boat really behaves quite well in bad weather, and while it can move in extreme conditions, we have never felt that we lost control of the boat."

Outer Reef 700 Motoryacht 'Dogo's Hideout' - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
Outer Reef 700 Motoryacht 'Dogo's Hideout' - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

Massú set off, along with an experienced captain, family and friends, for an approximate 35-day voyage, cruising from Puerto Montt, Chile to Ushuaia, Argentina. Ushuaia is the world's southernmost city nicknamed "End of the World." Power and Motoryacht reported, "They stopped at least 13 times along the route, taking in the 'indescribable landscapes.'"

Outer Reef 700 Motoryacht 'Dogo's Hideout' - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
Outer Reef 700 Motoryacht 'Dogo's Hideout' - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

An extensive amount of planning was necessary prior to the start of the expedition, due to the unpredictable conditions that could unfold along the cruising grounds leading to the Horn. It was particularly important to understand the location of protected bays where DOGO'S HIDEOUT could anchor, should she encounter bad weather. Also, Massú learned to become savvy with the coordination of fuel truck services due to the area's infrastructure issues limiting services for larger yachts. Said Massú to PMY, "One of my great challenges as a navigator was to have reached Cape Horn."

Outer Reef 700 Motoryacht 'Dogo's Hideout' - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
Outer Reef 700 Motoryacht 'Dogo's Hideout' - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

Previous to this incredible expedition being completed by DOGO'S HIDEOUT, another Outer Reef owner made headlines with his journey around Cape Horn and throughout Patagonia aboard ARGO, a 2015 880 Outer Reef Classic Motoryacht. The owner of Outer Reef Yachts, Jeff Druek, joined ARGO's then-owner Paul Hawran for the Cape Horn leg of the voyage.

Outer Reef 700 Motoryacht 'Dogo's Hideout' - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
Outer Reef 700 Motoryacht 'Dogo's Hideout' - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

In regard to a second Outer Reef owner recently rounding the Horn, Druek stated, "There is nothing more satisfying than to build a yacht that is not only luxurious and comfortable for everyday cruising but that also meets the highest of standards for the most treacherous of journeys. It truly humbles me, knowing yachtsmen and women across the spectrum can turn to the Outer Reef brand to bring what was once seen as unreachable to reality. These men and women fuel my passion to keep pushing the brand forward, to be at the ready for the next inspired cruiser with an unlimited itinerary."

