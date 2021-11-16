Horizon Yachts launches FD75 Skyline

by Horizon Yachts 19 Jan 03:12 PST

An amalgam of firsts, the latest Horizon FD75 is the first of the entry-level Fast Displacement (FD) model to be built for Australian owners and as such the first to be delivered to the continent.

This is the first Horizon build for the experienced owners, who selected the yard for its ability to customize the yacht to their standards - customizations that included the incorporation of the first "Skyline" or enclosed skylounge configuration for the model.

To suit their active cruising lifestyle, the owners specified a three-stateroom layout for the 77' 8" yacht comprising the semi on-deck, full-beam master stateroom - one of the hallmarks of the FD75 model - with two large full-beam guest staterooms on the lower deck.

The owners were heavily involved in the design process and worked in tandem with both the Horizon Yacht Australia (HYA) team and the yard's in-house design center to execute a sophisticated and modern interior that perfectly complements the signature styling of the Cor D. Rover-designed series.

On the main deck, a spacious aft deck houses a dining table and flows into the main salon, which features an L-shaped seating area with large dining area and country-kitchen-style galley occupying the full 20' 4" beam forward.

The owners specified an interior package of satin Acacia wood complemented by Michelangelo marble stonework throughout. The stonework itself serves as a focalpoint in the galley area, where it is both the backsplash and the feature stone of the center island with waterfall edges. A slatted feature wall disguises the full-height appliances and divides the galley area from the forward master suite, which is accessed via three steps down. Here, the Acacia wood is complemented by carpeting and textured wallpaper and highlighted by Michelangelo stonework.

On the lower deck, a spacious laundry room is complemented by two additional staterooms forward of the engine room. Each comprises the yacht's full beam and features large closets and en suites. A beach club with a lounge area and dayhead resides aft of the engine room.

A floating interior staircase in the main salon leads to the enclosed skylounge on the uppermost deck which features a helmstation with three fixed helm chairs with a comfortable window side lounge seating and dayhead in the lounge area. The large open boat deck offers plenty of space for entertaining with tender storage aft. Settees for relaxing and sunbathing are positioned on the foredeck.

For more information on the new FD75 or on the Horizon FD Series, please contact: . Visit here for virtual tour.