All-electric boat with solar charging introduced at St. Petersburg Boat Show

ULTRA-Duffy Bayshore 18 with Solar © Ultra-Yacht ULTRA-Duffy Bayshore 18 with Solar © Ultra-Yacht

by Ultra-Yacht 20 Jan 02:29 PST

Ultra-Yacht announced today that it would introduce the first ever All-Electric Duffy Boat that features a Solar Charging option at the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show.

Ultra-Yacht is introducing the Duffy Bayshore 18, a Zero-Emission, ultra-quiet, low maintenance boat that now has the added benefit of being able to top off the batteries using power from the sun.

The Bayshore can comfortably transport up to nine people and operate at cruising speed for up to 12 hours. The vessel is 18' long with a beam of 7'10" and has a top speed of about 6 MPH. The Duffy Bayshore offered at the St. Pete Boat Show, was built by the Duffy Electric Boat Company in California, with the final assembly and the installation of the solar charging option completed in Florida by Ultra-Yacht. Introduced at the show for $59,596, the Duffy Bayshore offers an affordable and low maintenance alternative to traditional combustion engine boats.

Ultra-Yacht Founder and CEO Ed Kolodzieski commented, "The Duffy Electric Boat Company has been making the first and finest electric boats right here in the USA for over 50 years. Starting today, we are able to offer a great Duffy boat that has been enhanced with a Solar Charging option for a carefree full day on the water." Kolodzieski further commented, "A Duffy is an outstanding way to explore the natural beauty of Florida's Intracoastal Waterway, bays, lakes and rivers while producing Zero-Emissions. It is great to relax and have fun at five miles per hour without ever stopping for gas."