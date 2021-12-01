The first Grand Trawler 62 in Asia Pacific arrives this April

by Beneteau Asia Pacific 20 Jan 03:10 PST

Space, luxury and comfort

Characterized by its exceptional cruising range, spaciousness and comfort, the Grand Trawler motor yachts range project, that was firstly announced during boot Düsseldorf 2020, has been proving Groupe Beneteau's expertise in manufacturing modern luxury yachts and the first model of the range, Grand Trawler 62, will be proudly presented in Hong Kong in April 2022, marking the first one in Asia Pacific.

Capitalizing on the iconic Swift Trawler range's strengths, the Grand Trawler 62 takes a step further by combining practicality, spaciousness, long-distance, and modern and elegant design. The meticulous design of full displacement hull helps to optimize the passage maker's cruising range and efficiency. She is fitted with two MAN i6 730 hp engines with an cruising range of 900 nautical miles, offering a high autonomy at sea and a perfect option for long cruising with families and friends.

Leveraging on the expertise of Nauta Design, the collaboration has brought of new dimension of luxury yachts with maximum attention on comfort with the design of full-beam lounge area, the raised cutting-edge central helm station, the well-equipped galley, the large cockpit on the main deck, as well as the impressive 31 square meters of flybridge. She is available in two versions: three or four cabins.

The first Grand Trawler 62 in Asia Pacific will be presented by our dealer Simpson Marine soon. For inquiries and onboard viewings, please contact Simpson Marine at . There will be lots of happenings in the region and kindly stay tuned for the updates!