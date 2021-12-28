Step aboard the Explorer Venera

28-metre Van der Valk Explorer Venera © Van der Valk Shipyard 28-metre Van der Valk Explorer Venera © Van der Valk Shipyard

by Van der Valk Shipyard 21 Jan 01:19 PST

It is our pleasure to share some special video footage of the 28-metre Van der Valk Explorer Venera shot off the Catalan coast. Capturing the essence of luxury yachting, you'll find it especially enticing if you're reading this in colder climates!

The movie brings home why our new generation of motoryachts have stuck a chord with so many people. Venera exudes all you could wish with her refined elegance and fabulous facilities for relaxation and play. As you'll see, from the inviting al fresco dining options to watersport action via the beach club, from romantic moments on the foredeck to family fun around the jacuzzi, this is a yacht made for the outdoor life.

We also take a glimpse into the exclusive interior where bright spaces abound within a voluminous living space. There's even a large sauna, one of many custom features chosen by repeat-client owners who used all their sailing experience to great effect.

But don't take our word for it: All this and more can be seen by clicking the link below. Let us know what you think.

See our video here...