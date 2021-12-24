Please select your home edition
Nordhavn Quick Clips: N55 Red Rover tool storage
by Nordhavn 21 Jan 23:16 PST
Nordhavn Quick Clips: N55 Red Rover tool storage © Nordhavn Yachts
Great video on tool storage, and something you really need to see.
Related Articles
Spirit of Ulysses wraps up ocean crossing
The 17-day journey was filled with confused seas, fierce winds, and some uncomfortable days offshore
The crew of Spirit of Ulysses crossed the finish line of their Atlantic Crossing on Sunday morning, commencing what was a pretty routine cruise for a Nordhavn, but a memorable and exhilarating first crossing for the owner.
Posted on 24 Dec 2021
Join Nordhavn 76 Spirit of Ulysses (virtually)
A 2,000 nm trek from the Canary Islands to Barbados
On Friday, December 3, Nordhavn 76 Spirit of Ulysses will embark on an Atlantic Crossing, a 2,000 nm trek from the Canary Islands to Barbados.
Posted on 5 Dec 2021
Kevin & Alison on the Nordhavn 55 Red Rover
Interview and three day journey in Loreto, Mexico
Interview and three day journey in Loreto, Mexico with Kevin & Alison Jeffries owners of Nordhavn 55 Red Rover.
Posted on 1 Dec 2021
2021 Nordhavn 41 video tour
Garrett Severen gives a video tour of the brand new yacht
Nordhavn southeast sales representative Garrett Severen gives a video tour of the brand new Nordhavn 41.
Posted on 17 Nov 2021
N80 video tour with Project Manager Dave Harlow
A sleek, modern Nordhavn that bridges the gap between the Nordhavn 76 and 86/96
The Nordhavn 80 is a sleek, modern Nordhavn that bridges the gap between the Nordhavn 76 and 86/96. She checks all the boxes for the couple who want a larger yacht without the need for a lot of crew.
Posted on 10 Nov 2021
Nordhavn 64 Grankito – Part II
The ongoing journey of N64 Grankito
Part II of the ongoing journey of N64 Grankito as they make their way from Chile to Alaska!
Posted on 3 Oct 2021
The first Nordhavn 80 is launched
Maximizing the interior volume and give the impression of being on a much larger boat
Nordhavn 80#1 arrived in Florida earlier this month and she exceeds all expectations. The big, beautiful yacht is the first of the new generation Nordhavns to be launched, distinguishable by their sleek lines and contemporary feel.
Posted on 1 Sep 2021
NAPS 2021 in Little Norway
The NAPS rendezvous was started by Nordhavn owners in 2018 and has grown rapidly since
Nordhavn Across Puget Sound (NAPS) for 2021 attracted 37 Nordhavns came to the Port of Poulsbo Marina, Washington. The largest gathering of Nordhavns ever.
Posted on 25 May 2021
Nordhavn 68 delivery: Anacortes to Ketchikan
Cruising the inside passage in Alaska
Cruising the inside passage in Alaska. Spectacular images and video to watch.
Posted on 5 May 2021
Next Nordhavn Open House happening March 19-21
A safer environment in which to inspect boats in Seattle
Despite COVID-19 thwarting our boat show plans, we are pleased to have been able to provide our customers with opportunities to see Nordhavns at our Nordhavn Open Houses.
Posted on 12 Mar 2021
