Viking 80 - Next level luxury

by Viking Yachts 26 Jan 10:21 PST

Are you ready for next-level luxury? The Viking 80 Sky Bridge is a sportfisherman's palace, complete with five-plus staterooms, six heads, two salons, three control stations, an enormous cockpit and the latest technology to help you raise fish and amass a lifetime's worth of memories on the water.

This highly personalized 80 (hull No. 42) is sure to be a big draw at the Viking Yachts and Valhalla Boatworks VIP Boat Show coming up next week (Feb. 4-5), followed by the Miami International Boat Show (Feb. 16-20). Exterior highlights include a Shark Grey gelcoat; black radar and satellite domes and hardtop underside; helm and companion seats from Blue Water Chairs; and a faux grey teak transom, toe rail and helm pods.

The forward control station and its multiple tiers of displays and controls are expertly designed and installed by the Viking subsidiary Atlantic Marine Electronics. The top level holds a trio of 22-inch Garmin multi-function displays sided by two Garmin 17-inch MFDs. All controls - from the MTU engine throttles, Lenco trim tabs and Side-Power bow thruster to the Seakeeper, Furuno omnidirectional sonar and FLIR thermal-imaging camera - are easily reached and viewable. A pair of companion chairs join the centerline captain's chair - all from Stidd.

With a 21-foot, 4-inch beam, the Viking 80 has the largest salon in its class. Custom touches continue in the living area, with high-gloss black tables in the salon and dinette and an open galley layout featuring a Lumix Quartzite waterfall-edge island counter with dimmable backlighting. A black Cambria back-galley counter and backsplash, as well as Amtico flooring, accentuate the bold, contemporary look.

The full-beam master suite features a king-size walk-around bed opposite a 55-inch HD TV, custom doors, LED rope lighting around the tray ceiling and many other delightful décor amenities such as motorized blinds and stone insets in the nightstands.

In addition to our sky bridge model of the 80, we also offer open bridge and enclosed bridge models - with or without a Palm Beach Towers tuna tower. Please contact your authorized Viking dealer for more information about our awesome 80s. See you in Florida!