Custom Line launches first yacht of the year at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona

Navetta 30 MY Wolfpack © Custom Line Navetta 30 MY Wolfpack © Custom Line

by Ferretti Group 28 Jan 07:21 PST

A new work of art and engineering has entered the water, ready to showcase Custom Line elegance and style on the world yachting scene, with the launch of the Navetta 30 M/Y Wolfpack on January 17 at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona.

Navetta 30 is the result of collaboration between the Strategic Product Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, with fundamental contributions also made by two exponents of 'Made in Italy' excellence: architect Filippo Salvetti, who styled the exteriors, and Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, the firm that designed the interior architecture on a joint basis with the Custom Line Atelier.

The new Navetta 30 M/Y Wolfpack is the ultimate expression of Custom Line's signature tailor-made style, combined with the superior refinement and quality of the interiors. Another distinctive element is the contemporary design, interpreted through highly distinctive stylistic features according to the tastes and desires of the US-based owner.

The launch of this superyacht kicks off the year in style for Custom Line, with the promise of a whole host of original designs and magnificent new yachts ready to ride the waves on all five continents.