Reef protection through world-leading management

Keeping an eye on the Reef this summer © GBRMPA Keeping an eye on the Reef this summer © GBRMPA

by GBRMPA 29 Jan 08:51 PST

Today's Australian Government announcement of an injection of more than $250 million into the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority's world-leading marine park management reflects the importance of the Reef. It will keep our Reef protection programs at the cutting-edge.

The funding boost is part of the additional $1 billion the Australian Government will invest in a raft of measures to protect the Great Barrier Reef, bringing its total investment to $3 billion.

Our programs and activities will continue to be based on the best and latest available science, and will be driven through our ongoing partnerships with Traditional Owners and engagement with local communities and industries.

Learn more on the Reef protection package here...