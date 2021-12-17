Vicem Yachts announces the delivery of their first 82-foot custom cold-molded cruising superyacht

by Vicem Yachts 2 Feb 04:40 PST

Vicem Yachts is proud to announce the European delivery of their first 82-foot fully custom superyacht. Over the past three decades, the Turkey-based builder and yacht designer has forged an impressive reputation for delivering high-end yachts to clients across the globe.

Hull No. 1 features solid cold-molded backed by Akzo Nobel - International epoxy construction

Certified for CE Design Category "A"

Three-stateroom, three-head layout plus fully equipped crew quarters

Highest-quality interior construction for a three-time Vicem owner

Features massive full-beam owner's stateroom

The Vicem Yachts brand has become synonymous with premium cold-molded and fiberglass construction in yachts ranging from 30 to over 150 feet in length.

The new custom 82-footer is a classically designed tri-deck superyacht in the style of a Downeast flybridge cruiser, with dedicated social spaces and amenities to match. From the flying bridge to the aft deck and salon, the 82 offers an ideal mix of social entertaining and onboard accommodations for its owners, as well as high-performance and seakeeping capabilities on the water.

Up top and on deck

The bridge deck, which features the vessel's second helm, also offers a U-shape settee and entertaining console, complete with a wine chiller, sink, and a barbecue grill. The upper helm offers views over the foredeck sunpad that can be used under way or at anchor. Additional twin seating is built-in at the bow for owners who want to feel a little bit of wind in their hair.

"We are very proud of our newest creation, the custom-built 82 superyacht. This design was designed as a perfect blend of the client's needs, who requested a premium cruising yacht with the ultimate in accommodations and luxury finishes," says Yigit Akbarlas, Production Manager. "In addition, this yacht offers owners the flexibility to captain the vessel themselves, or for a small crew to live and work onboard in safety and style."

Inside: nothing compromised

Inside the yacht, Vicem continues its history of excellence by combining classic finishes, bookmatched mahogany veneers, and premium joinery. The layout is designed to take advantage of the boat's 20' 4" (6.19 meter) beam to allow for three large staterooms with walk-around queen-size berths in two of them. In the master, the stateroom stretches the entire beam and adds exceptional hanging locker storage, ensuite head and shower, a straight settee with storage to port, and a vanity to starboard.

All staterooms have ensuite heads with showers and plenty of under-berth stowage in addition to hanging lockers. In order to provide the salon with unparalleled views and uncompromised space, the 82 features a down galley and finished with corian countertops and premium appliances.

The main salon opens into the aft cockpit on a single level through double sliding doors and offers seating configurations enough for large families or social gatherings. A pair of facing L-settees in the cockpit as well as a large L-shape and straight settee in the salon provide seating for easily twenty people in comfort and style. The primary helm station is also situated in the salon, providing the captain with unobstructed views all around while under way.

While not under way, the crew have access through a dedicated passage to ensuite living quarters. The crew's quarters will also have a Garmin electronics array that mirrors the helm control stations for vessel monitoring at all times.

Performance

Vicem's 82 Superyacht is powered by twin 900-hp D13 diesel powerplants by Volvo Penta. Vessel seatrials realized 17.8 knot top speeds, a 15-knot cruising speed, and a projected range* exceeding 1,100 nautical miles at 9 knots.

As with all Vicem builds, the factory design team dedicates countless hours to achieving a dual-purpose of performance and cruising comfort. The 82 Superyacht is no exception: it offers safety, comfort, and performance in a luxury package that can be cruised by owners or with a full-time crew onboard.

*range is calculated using 10% fuel reserve

More about Vicem's cold-molded construction

Built with a hard-chined semi-displacement hull, the Vicem 82 Superyacht is constructed of cold-molded mahogany using Akzo Nobel-International epoxy, resulting in a strong hull that's light in weight. The build will use cold-molded plywood decks, superstructure, and housetop, sheathed with two plies of E-glass biaxial fabric with epoxy coating and lamination. The deck and house-top structure use mahogany framing and beams. Mahogany and hardwood are used in the stringers, keelson, and sheer, and the structural engine beds are cold-molded, laminated mahogany. The hull-deck joint is glued and mechanically fastened. Vicem will use epoxy undercoating, fairing compound, and barrier coat in addition to anti-fouling on all hull surfaces below the waterline. In addition, the builder will use polyurethane coatings for the topsides and boot stripe. Quarter guards and rub rails will be laminated teak with stainless strikers.

The newly released 82 is scheduled to be available for public viewing at the upcoming 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival, in France, this September.