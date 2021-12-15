Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Tankoa announces the sale of the first all-aluminum 55m superyacht T55 Sportiva

by Tankoa Yachts 3 Feb 02:51 PST
55m superyacht T55 Sportiva © Tankoa Yachts

The Genoa-based boutique shipyard is proud to announce the signing of a contract for the first all-aluminium 55-metre unit in the new series designed by Luca Dini.

The sale comes just six months after the Linea Sportiva was officially presented during a live Zoom event and represents a promising start to 2022 for the shipyard following a record commercial performance in 2021 that saw new contracts for the first T580 and T450, as well as a 5th unit in the successful S501 series.

Retaining the brand's family feeling and dynamic performance, the sleek Sportiva 55 is rated at under 500GT and designed to expand the shipyard's market offering.

"We believed in this new project right from the start," says Giuseppe Mazza, Tankoa Sales & Marketing Manager. "In addition to the beautiful external lines, the Sportiva 55 has some design solutions never before seen in a yacht in her class, such as the large window with an "under and over the water" view located in the fitness room adjacent to the beach club. Thanks to his experience and skill, Luca Dini has managed to integrate all the best features into a 55-metre yacht while remaining under 500 GT."

55m superyacht T55 Sportiva - photo © Tankoa Yachts
55m superyacht T55 Sportiva - photo © Tankoa Yachts

One of the highlights of the new design is the large Beach Club, which combines the main deck and lower deck into a single area of pure relax and enjoyment, with a swimming pool sunk into the terraced aft deck and access to a Spa zone on the lower deck.

Tankoa Sportiva 55 - photo © Tankoa Yachts
Tankoa Sportiva 55 - photo © Tankoa Yachts

The T55 best fits the needs of Tankoa's current client base with five ensuite guest cabins on the lower deck, a master stateroom on main deck with an open-air chaise longue and Jacuzzi as well as a private sauna to starboard, plus a bridge deck designed for use as an open-air cinema at anchor. A T45 Sportiva and T65 Sportiva are also in development.

Tankoa Sportiva 55 - photo © Tankoa Yachts
Tankoa Sportiva 55 - photo © Tankoa Yachts

"This new sale confirms the validity of our commercial strategy," says, Eva Orsi, Tankoa President. "What's more, it also gives continuity to our order portfolio and will allow us to continue investing in infrastructure, research and innovation. With the current market situation, we're looking to 2022 with great confidence and the awareness that the Tankoa brand is a rising star in luxury yachting."

Tankoa Sportiva 55 - photo © Tankoa Yachts
Tankoa Sportiva 55 - photo © Tankoa Yachts
Tankoa Sportiva 55 - photo © Tankoa Yachts
Tankoa Sportiva 55 - photo © Tankoa Yachts
Tankoa Sportiva 55 - photo © Tankoa Yachts
Tankoa Sportiva 55 - photo © Tankoa Yachts

Related Articles

First hull of Tankoa T450 sold
Designed by Giorgio Cassetta Tankoa Yachts is proud to announce that the first hull of its all new 45-metre superyacht, the T450, has been sold to a North American client. Posted on 15 Dec 2021 The eye catching design of the 50 Metre M/Y Olokun
Full photography has been released of the sophisticated yachts Full photography has been released of the sophisticated M/Y Olokun, the third unit in Tankoa's 50-metre series of all-aluminum yachts with sleek exterior styling and interior layout by Francesco Paszkowski and interior decor by Casa Dio Miami/London. Posted on 13 Nov 2021 Tankoa T760 Apache superyacht concept
Apache's clean exterior lines are based on crisp horizontal, vertical and diagonal lines At 76m overall with a maximum beam of 12.5 metres, the steel and aluminium Apache project is based on a brand new technical platform with beautifully sleek exterior styling, chic interior design and never-before-seen luxury features by Alberto Mancini. Posted on 25 Sep 2021 Tankoa announces the birth of Linea Sportiva
Conceived and designed to expand the market offering of the Genoa-based boutique brand Tankoa has unveiled its new Linea Sportiva by Luca Dini in a live Zoom event. Conceived and designed to expand the market offering of the Genoa-based boutique brand, the first model in the dynamic series is the Sportiva 55 rated at under 500GT Posted on 3 Jul 2021 Fourth yacht in Tankoa's 50-metre Series sold
Over 40% complete and scheduled for delivery at the end of 2021 Tankoa is pleased to announce the sale of the fourth unit in its all-aluminium 50-metre series after Vertige, Bintador and Olokun. Started on speculation, the build is now over 40% complete and scheduled for delivery at the end of 2021. Posted on 12 Nov 2020 Tankoa Yachts launches M/Y Olokun
The third hull in its 50-metre all-aluminium series The technical launch of 50-metre M/Y Olokun (S501 hull n.3) designed by Francesco Paszkowski with interior décor by Casadio Miami/London took place at the boutique yard in Genoa on September 12. Posted on 15 Sep 2020 Tankoa Yachts unveils the T450
A 45-metre yacht with the soul of a much larger vessel Tankoa's first yacht under 50 metres extends its superyacht range into more compact vessels of just over 400GT, without sacrificing the brand's hard-earned reputation for quality and comfort combined with innovation and elegance. Posted on 8 Jul 2020 50m S501 MY Bintador to debut at Monaco Yacht Show
The expression of Italian excellence Tankoa Yachts is delighted to announce that 50m/165' Tankoa S501 Hybrid M/Y Bintador, designed by Francesco Paszkowski, will make her international debut at the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show. Posted on 25 Jul 2019 Tankoa new 50m S501 Hybrid successfully launched
The yacht will undergo intensive sea trials prior to delivery Following final fit out and dock trials, the yacht will undergo intensive sea trials prior to delivery to her European owner, in time for the summer season and for the official World debut at 2019 Monaco Yacht Show Posted on 8 May 2019 Countdown to launch of 50m Tankoa S502 Elettra
The expression of Italian excellence The technical launch of the 50m/165' Hybrid Tankoa S502 Elettra is on schedule at the Genoa shipyard. Posted on 16 Apr 2019
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMaritimo 2021Dec - M75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy