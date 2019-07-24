Please select your home edition
Axopar 22 T-Top first impressions - Test drive on Pittwater

by eyachts 5 Feb 13:39 PST
Axopar 22 T-Top © eyachts

The first of many Axopar 22 T-Tops just arrived in Australia so we test drove the model and Joe discusses his first impressions on the new design.

We already know how the hull performs based on our inshore and offshore reviews in the past but down the T-Top change anything?

Axopar 22 T-Top - photo © eyachts
Axopar 22 T-Top - photo © eyachts

"It is a very good shading solution for this boat it does provide shade over the aft section and helm so it's really only leaving the bow section uncovered to it really achieves what it sets out to do."

Joe is 1.83m and has 3 inches of headroom left so there is really good headroom.

Axopar 22 T-Top - photo © eyachts
Axopar 22 T-Top - photo © eyachts

"There is ample walking room around the sides, the T-Top doesn't feel like it is inhibiting on the movement or space on the boat. Overall I'm really impressed it is really well construced and it does exactly what it is supposed to. It's a really clever feature and a really nice touch to an already fantastic model. Having test driven this model it does perform exactly like the 22 Spyder, the T-Top is very light and doesn't add much weight so overall the performance is very similar to what we saw on the Spyder."

