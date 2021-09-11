Custom Line 106' M/Y Gerry's Ferry enters the water at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard

Custom Line 106' M/Y Gerry's Ferry © Custom Line Custom Line 106' M/Y Gerry's Ferry © Custom Line

by Ferretti Group 10 Feb 07:28 PST

Another outstanding planing yacht by Custom Line entered the water at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona. Custom Line 106' M/Y Gerry's Ferry expresses all the sophistication and distinction of the brand's timeless cruising concept.

This magnificent super yacht is a creation of the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, supported by the expertise of Francesco Paszkowski Design for the exterior styling and interior design.

Playing a strategic role in the interior design process, Custom Line Atelier worked in constant direct contact with the customer to understand and interpret their desired style.

The design of the hull lines is reflected in the brilliant hydrodynamic performance of the brand's planing line. The sleek, powerful contours feature taught lines that sweep from bow to stern, in an exciting alternation of materials and colours represented by light-coloured structural surfaces and dark plate glass.

The new 32.82-metre superyacht Gerry's Ferry is characterised by the colour choices of the American owner's family, whose great passion for red can be seen throughout the interior design of the yacht, adorning fabrics, decorations and structural elements.

This is a fantastic start to the year for Custom Line as it prepares to launch other new yacht building masterpieces created with the tailor-made approach that makes them both unique and in great demand.