Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Sunseeker Predator 65 global digital premiere

by Sunseeker International 10 Feb 21:43 PST

Launched today in a digital premiere on Sunseeker Facebook and YouTube channels, Andrea Frabetti offers an exclusive insight into what makes a Sunseeker Predator truly iconic before revealing the all-new Predator 65 on film for the very first time.

Fitted with the latest Volvo Penta IPS-1200 or IPS-1350, the Predator 65 offers enhanced performance, comfort, efficiency and manoeuvrability. Complete with joystick control and 35-knot capability, she will provide an exhilarating, one-of-a-kind driving experience in well-appointed surroundings.

Sunseeker Predator 65 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Predator 65 - photo © Sunseeker International

The dramatic exterior is a striking blend of tinted glazing, teak, carbon fibre and polished stainless steel, perfectly balancing traditional Sunseeker design concepts with cutting-edge material innovation to create a dynamic performance model.

In a standard arrangement, the aft cockpit comprises of comfortable seating backed onto a large sun pad over the garage and a social bar unit with matching stools on the port side.

Owners can opt for a fully integrated wet bar or extended J-shaped lounge seating running aft from the galley across the width of the cockpit if desired. This new model benefits from an optional crew cabin, accessed via a dedicated stairwell in the aft cockpit.

Sunseeker Predator 65 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Predator 65 - photo © Sunseeker International

Sliding doors to starboard and a dropping window portside allow the cockpit to merge seamlessly with the open-plan interior living space on the main deck. Generous proportions lend ample space to the galley positioned aft, complemented by a full-height shelving unit on the starboard side.

The main saloon features U-shaped seating and a fixed TV sat behind the helm station forward. The space is highly customisable with options to include seating on the starboard side with a rise and fall TV, or extended port side seating to suit the lower galley arrangement. The oversized polished carbon fibre sunroof above the helm opens to more than 2m in width, flooding the living space forward with even more natural light.

Below deck, the three-cabin layout provides accommodation for up to six guests. A spacious, full-beam master stateroom features a generous en suite, while the thoughtfully designed forward VIP cabin provides an equally comfortable haven for guests. Each guest cabin has an en suite, and there is a separate day-head below. Optionally, an open-plan Owner's Office linked to the master stateroom, a single-berth cabin, lower deck galley or saloon can be specified, delivering flexibility for any owner.

Sunseeker Predator 65 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Predator 65 - photo © Sunseeker International

Andrea Frabetti, CEO at Sunseeker International, comments: "The Predator 65 is an exciting proposition for any prospective buyer. With dynamic handling and exceptional performance, the driving experience is peerless whilst providing spacious living quarters for owners to enjoy extended time on the open water. The passion of the in-house Sunseeker design and engineering teams are reflected in the outstanding innovations on board this exciting new model. We hope you enjoy a first glimpse of this impressive new model on the water."

Related Articles

Sunseeker Predator 65 takes centre stage in Miami
Take a closer look at the Miami International Boat Show in February Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. reveals the full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display at the upcoming Miami International Boat Show returning to the One Herald Plaza, Miami, from 16 - 20 February 2022. Posted on 22 Dec 2021 Sunseeker unveils new imagery of 90 Ocean
The 90 Ocean sees Sunseeker break new boundaries Sunseeker has unveiled new interior and exterior imagery for its largest model in the 'Famous Five' range launched earlier this year. Posted on 11 Nov 2021 Sunseeker announces details of the new Predator 65
Powered exclusively by Volvo Penta IPS, offering an exhilarating driving experience Sunseeker is proud to announce details of the all-new Predator 65. The 65-foot model benefits from the latest Volvo Penta IPS-1200 or IPS-1350 offering enhanced performance, comfort, efficiency and maneuverability. Posted on 26 Oct 2021 New Manhattan 68 Pacific photography revealed
Fundametally about offering versatility to owners Sunseeker reveals new photography of the first Manhattan 68 Pacific optional layout. Fundamentally about offering versatility to owners, the Pacific arrangement offers an exceptional amount of space for a boat of this size. Posted on 15 Oct 2021 Sunseeker Superhawk 55 launching soon
New to the Sunseeker Performance range, ultimate open-top day boat. Today, at Cannes Yachting Festival, Sunseeker International announced the concept details of its new Superhawk 55. This model is a striking new premium motor yacht in the Performance range. Posted on 8 Sep 2021 Introducing the Sunseeker line-up for FLIBS
Full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display at upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. is delighted to announce its full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display at the upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, due to take place from 27 - 31 October 2021. Posted on 24 Aug 2021 Sunseeker unveils new imagery for 65 sport yacht
Speeds of up to 35 knots courtesy of the Volvo Penta IPS-1200 or IPS-1350 engines The Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht features a level of dynamism and excitement that is unparalleled; the driving experience is one of pure euphoria. Posted on 22 Jul 2021 The all new Sunseeker 100 Yacht
The first is now in production with four orders confirmed and deposited Sunseeker is delighted to reveal the latest details and imagery showcasing the elegant and striking lines of the all-new 100 Yacht. Posted on 8 Jun 2021 Sunseeker breaks boundaries with new 90 Ocean
A spectacular yacht that boasts a 20% increase in overall volume and 25-30% more deck space The 90 Ocean sees Sunseeker break new boundaries and create a spectacular yacht that boasts a 20% increase in overall volume and 25-30% more deck space; thanks not only to her substantial beam but her stem bow. Posted on 24 May 2021 Sunseeker's new Predator 55 Evo unleashed
A perfect blend of design, technology and craftmanship The Predator 55 EVO™ is a technology-led, cutting-edge Sunseeker model, purposefully engineered to make the heart race. The evolutionary design is emphasised in the Predator 55 EVO™ superstructure and interior. Posted on 22 May 2021
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2021Dec - M75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy