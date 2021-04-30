Please select your home edition
A chat with the Champion: Sunreef Yachts and Fernando Alonso

by Sunreef Yachts 12 Feb 13:37 PST
Fernando Alonso © Sunreef Yachts

Two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso commissioned a custom 60 Sunreef Power Eco catamaran with Sunreef Yachts last September.

Combining state-of-the-art electric propulsion and avant-gardist green tech, his yacht will be the first Eco edition of the 60 Sunreef Power.

Equipped with the shipyard's composite-integrated photovoltaic system and the industry's lightest batteries, the yacht will offer top energy-efficiency for an emission-free yachting experience. Today, Sunreef Yachts meets Fernando Alonso for an exclusive interview in which he reveals his boating plans and shares his vision of a perfect yacht.

60 Sunreef Power Eco catamaran - photo © Sunreef Yachts
60 Sunreef Power Eco catamaran - photo © Sunreef Yachts

1. Why did you choose to build an all-electric yacht?

The world is moving in this direction. We are more aware and want more sustainability. We have seen important changes over the last years in global mobility, and to me it makes perfect sense to go for an electric catamaran. This type of vessel gives you a closer bond with the seas. The world is going electric and yachts should also follow.

2. Why did you choose to build your yacht with Sunreef Yachts?

It was a very easy choice. Sunreef Yachts is known for high quality and has earned a great reputation over the last two decades. I really wanted to build a catamaran, because I wanted to enjoy more space and all the other advantages that multihulls bring. At the same time, my vision was to build a luxury craft of the highest quality. Sunreef Yachts matched all my requirements in terms of space, catamaran expertise, lifestyle and luxury. It was a no-brainer for me.

Fernando Alonso - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Fernando Alonso - photo © Sunreef Yachts

3. Name three must-haves on your future yacht

The first would be a barbecue, which is a must for me. I really enjoy long evening barbecue parties with friends and family, so this is essential to me. I would also like to have a good sound system as music will be an important part of the lifestyle on board. Lastly, I will certainly have some water toys on board so that we can enjoy both relaxation on the sunpads and sports.

4. Where will you take your yacht?

I will be probably based in Monaco. I will cruise in the French Riviera, Corsica and Sardinia. Generally speaking, the south of France and Mediterranean will be my cruising area.

5. What do you expect from a yacht as an owner?

This will be my first yacht, so I don't have anything specific in mind. I want the yacht to always be ready to go. Sometimes I will go out into the sea spontaneously, so I want to make sure the yacht is reliable. I want a yacht that I can trust. I know the technology on this electric yacht is complex but I can also see the amount of effort Sunreef Yachts is putting into this, so I feel very confident. I am looking forward to spending time on board.

6. What is your vision of a perfect day at sea?

My perfect day at sea would not start too early. It would be a day off, starting with breakfast on board with friends and family. This would be followed by swimming and some water sports. After lunch, we would all relax, talk and enjoy the sun. Dinner would be a barbecue that we would prepare and cook ourselves and enjoy together.

Fernando Alonso - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Fernando Alonso - photo © Sunreef Yachts

