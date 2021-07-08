Delivery of the Leen 56 and major handling on the Leen 72

by Leen Trimarans 12 Feb 09:25 PST

The LEEN 56 #1 has been sold to an American client, seduced by the concept of the hybrid powered trawler trimaran. The client and his captain closely followed the fabrication of the vessel and the preparations of the boat in La Rochelle.

The boat was loaded onto a cargo ship at the end of January in the port of La Pallice in La Rochelle, heading for the East Coast of the USA. She will then be loaded onto another cargo ship to reach her home port in Alaska.

LEEN-TRIMARANS is delighted that the first model of the range corresponds to the program imagined at the origin of the LEEN-TRIMARANS concept, an exploration yacht, an oceangoing vessel and comfortable boat, with a great autonomy and a vast habitable volume.

The LEEN 56 #2 is currently being fitted out on the Plateau Nautique of La Rochelle.

Major handling on the LEEN 72 #1

At the end of January, a major operation took place on the Plateau Nautique of La Rochelle in the manufacturing process of the LEEN 72 #1: the installation of the flybridge, a unique piece of 15 m long and 8.20 m wide.

The LEEN 72 was taken out of the shipyard on the Plateau Nautique for this operation, before being put back inside to finish her production. The operation went perfectly and the adjustment of the parts to the millimeter was impressively precise.

The boat will be launched in March 2022, with sea trials to follow, and then the LEEN 72 will leave La Rochelle for the US East Coast. The owners, a Franco-American couple, plan to spend a lot of time exploring on board.

The boat will be exhibited at the Power Boat show in Annapolis from 6 to 9 October 2022. A few months after the launch of this new range of motorized trawler trimarans, LEEN-TRIMARANS is delighted with the welcome given to this new concept which is appealing and meets a specific demand for innovative, environmentally friendly, ocean-going and spacious boats.