Great Sandy Strait adventure more than just an experience

Great Sandy Strait adventure more than just an experience © Riviera Australia Great Sandy Strait adventure more than just an experience © Riviera Australia

by Riviera Australia 14 Feb 22:41 PST

There is perhaps nothing more valuable in boating than experience and the peace of mind it brings at sea.

When a fleet of Riviera and Belize owners joined the R Marine Jones team for an eight-night, 360-mile return trip to Fraser Island in August, they did so knowing that they were in the most capable hands.

Leading the Great Sandy Strait Experience was Randall Jones, son Jack and Steven McPherson - together boasting more than 80 years' experience cruising Queensland's east coast.

For John and Jackie Farnea, on their new 6000 Sport Yacht, Cloud Catcher, the learning experience was invaluable. While quite familiar with Moreton Bay and the Gold Coast waterways, the couple haven't spent as much time in the sub-tropical waters to the north.

"It was a good opportunity to go with experienced guides like Randall and Steven and it was great to learn from them," says John. "The trip certainly met my expectations and I'd be very comfortable travelling up there alone now. I have a much better idea about the tides to look out for, more knowledge about anchorages, local water depths, and even just getting fuel at Harvey Bay Marina - all those little things where there would otherwise be a bit of uncertainty."

Since 2005, hundreds of Riviera owners have enjoyed the annual salty pilgrimage to the Great Sandy Strait with R Marine Jones. Picturesque anchorages and gin-clear waters aside, for many, the trip's appeal lies in the support they receive charting new waters and navigating the Wide Bay Bar's shifting sands, which can make entering the Great Sandy Strait behind Fraser Island a daunting prospect for first-timers. The fleet waited for the right tide and crossed the bar using the latest waypoints - a job that requires pre-planning and an understanding of how water movements cause the sand bars to move from time-to-time.

"Our main interest in joining this trip was to become more familiar with waters we haven't spent a lot of time in, especially Wide Bay Bar as there are shallow areas in the waters inside of Fraser Island," says John. "The trip wasn't just about learning the waterways, but also about being in that natural environment. It's a great part of the world, a really different part of the world with beautiful anchorages and crystal-clear waters. The area north around Wathumba Creek is beautiful and the cliffs around Rainbow Beach are really magical."

John and Jackie Farnea acquired their 6000 Sport Yacht earlier in the year, having moved up from a Riviera 42 Flybridge.

"We had to be sure that Jackie and I alone could handle the boat. It took a little getting used to the size, but with the technology aboard and the IPS drive system, it has actually been easier to handle docking and anchoring than our previous Riviera," says John.

"We're very comfortable with it after just six months and the level of luxury is unbelievable. You can see where the value is just in the full-beam master stateroom; it's like a hotel room with a massive TV, an en-suite, a huge bed and walk-in robe. Just that alone makes staying on a boat very comfortable. Everyone that comes aboard is very impressed at how special and luxurious she is."

Over the week, the group took the opportunity to explore new anchorages, enjoy plenty of whale watching, test out a new underwater sea scooter, and stretch their legs bushwalking.

Relatively new at the helm of their Belize Sedan, Silver Lady, Lee and Teresa Jennings say they loved exploring the remote regions safely and securely.

"Rainbow Beach and Kingfisher Bay are beautiful spots, but isolated and not a place everyone can get to easily; not exactly spots we'd venture off and find by ourselves with a new boat," says Teresa. "The Belize is more experienced than we are at this stage!" she laughs.

"The experience with Randall is hard to beat," says Lee. "He's very organised and his approach to risk management is second-to-none. He just wants all of us to have a great experience."

Over the years, the Jennings have enjoyed trips on their Riviera 4000 Offshore to Kooringal on Moreton Island with the R Marine Jones team. But this trip presented them with an opportunity to get better acquainted with their Belize.

"You know the team is well-organised and that you're going to be safe, with experienced people that are more than happy to help you through anything that may or may not happen," says Lee. "It was great to see how the Belize handled the conditions; she's a very seaworthy boat. This trip was great from a navigational point of view, and also in really getting to know all the electronics which are new to me. Steven McPherson helped me out a lot."

As for their experience owning a Belize, the Jennings have one word. "Awesome," says Teresa. "Absolutely awesome. Honestly, it's like a luxurious floating house for us; it's so enjoyable. It's well appointed, comfortable, and feels like I'm at home where I have everything I need. Belize just have that beautiful finish; we're enjoying her immensely."