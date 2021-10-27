Raymarine unveils remote monitoring and control solution for boats

by Jim Hands 16 Feb 21:29 PST

Today, Raymarine unveiled its YachtSense® Ecosystem, an onboard and remote monitoring solution that gives boaters effortless control of their Raymarine equipment and vessel systems from their mobile device.

The YachtSense Ecosystem begins with the new Raymarine mobile app, a digital companion for Raymarine owners that provides simple onboard and off-boat integration capabilities. Enabling the YachtSense Ecosystem is the new YachtSense Link marine mobile router.

YachtSense Link is an innovative device designed to keep boaters connected through 4G/LTE broadband, local Wi-Fi networks, and seamless integration with Raymarine devices. With the Raymarine app and YachtSense Link, boaters can remotely monitor critical onboard systems, control electrical devices, and sync with Raymarine navigation systems while under way.

The new Raymarine mobile app

The connected companion for Raymarine owners, the Raymarine app for iOS and Android devices, is the central point for integrating with the YachtSense Ecosystem and Axiom® displays. The Raymarine mobile app allows boaters to easily onboard new devices, set up and modify their vessel profile, and backup and transfer waypoints and other data. With the Raymarine mobile app, boaters can also monitor instruments and NMEA2000 sensors, receive alerts, and view engine telemetry from their phone or tablet. The Raymarine mobile app also transforms a mobile device into a full-function Axiom remote station, allowing users to stream and control Chartplotters from anywhere onboard.

The Raymarine mobile app offers a Raymarine Premium subscription that allows boaters to monitor their boat from home and set up a high-resolution geofence around their boat. The Raymarine Premium geofence gives boaters peace of mind, allowing them to monitor the boat's location remotely and receive alerts if the boat moves outside a defined geofence circle.

YachtSense Link Marine Router

YachtSense Link is a marinized marine mobile router equipped with Raynet Ethernet ports, mobile broadband connectivity, onboard Wi-Fi, and low-voltage digital switching/monitoring channels. YachtSense Link allows boaters to connect Raymarine Axiom displays, mobile devices, and other wireless devices like smart TVs to local marina Wi-Fi and create a unified, onboard Wi-Fi network. YachtSense Links keeps boaters always connected with 4G (LTE) connectivity. YachtSense Link supports dual SIM cards and allows seamless connectivity across two mobile networks when traveling internationally. Additionally, YachtSense Link integrates with the Raymarine mobile app to provide captains with complete access to their Raymarine network and equipment on any mobile device.

YachtSense Digital Control System

The YachtSense Ecosystem brings sophisticated smart home mobile connectivity to Raymarine's award-winning YachtSense digital control system. With YachtSense Link and YachtSense Digital Control, boaters can remotely control and monitor multiple electrical devices. Activate bilge pumps, control lighting, monitor tanks, and fuel levels; it's all possible with the Raymarine mobile app and YachtSense Ecosystem.

"Our YachtSense Ecosystem offers a connected boating solution for every boater." says Gregoire Outters, VP and General Manager of Raymarine. "Our Axiom owners can take advantage of the new Raymarine app, and the YachtSense Link router will keep them connected with the security of remote vessel monitoring. And for our OEM boat builder partners, the YachtSense Ecosystem is a comprehensive and bespoke digital control solution offering new boat owners seamless onboard and off boat control and monitoring."

The Raymarine mobile app is available as a free download from iOS and Google play store. The new YachtSense Link marine mobile router is available now for £1,295.00 / € 1,295.00. For YachtSense Link users, a complimentary six-month trial of Raymarine Premium remote monitoring is available. After the trial period, Raymarine Premium subscriptions cost € 18 per month, € 95 for six months, or € 175 annually.

Learn more about YachtSense Ecosystem by visiting raymarine.com/yachtsense.