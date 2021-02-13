Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Mercury Marine announces bold new vision with its Avator™ electric outboard concept

by Mercury Marine 16 Feb 21:38 PST
Mercury Marine Avator™ electric outboard concept © Lee Gordon

Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), has announced its Avator™ electric outboard concept, representing Mercury's next step in marine innovation, advanced technology, and engineering. The electric outboard concept will be on display for the first time during the 2022 Miami International Boat Show and is progressing the company toward the formal release of electric outboard products later in 2022 and 2023.

Avator creates a new boating experience for Mercury's global customers combining an investment in electrification with more than 80 years of expertise in the marine industry. Leveraging Mercury's leadership and reputation for hydrodynamics, corrosion resistance, reliability, and industrial design, the Avator concept will deliver a superior user experience for a wide range of vessels and activities.

"We are excited to formally announce this bold new phase of our vision for the future that only Mercury Marine can deliver," said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. "Electrification is strategically important to us, and this concept provides a first look at how we intend to deliver on our commitment to being the industry leader in both internal combustion products and electric propulsion. We are taking efficiency to a new level, opening up new ways to enjoy the boating experience."

Avator advances Mercury's commitment to sustainability by offering the prospect of boating with zero direct emissions. Mercury is also using electrification to make boating more accessible with features such as swappable batteries and enhanced portability.

"Mercury has the industry's strongest and most robust technology and design teams who are shaping a new power for marine that expands the brand into new applications," said Tim Reid, Mercury Marine vice president of product development & engineering. "We believe features like easily changeable batteries and quiet operation hold great appeal for current and prospective boaters. We expect our breadth of electric offerings to expand over time, and we will continue to listen to consumer feedback and monitor adoption trends."

"Our team is taking everything we know about how consumers use our products and incorporating it into Avator, creating an electric propulsion system that will set a new benchmark for the marine industry," said Drees.

Learn more about the Mercury Avator concept and our vision for electrification at www.mercurymarine.com/en/us/land/avator-electric-outboard

Related Articles

Mercury introduces Joystick Piloting for outboards
For precision control of large outboard vessels Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today introduced Joystick Piloting for Outboards (JPO) with Bow Thruster, the industry's first outboard joystick system with full and seamless integration of a bow thruster. Posted today at 5:28 am Mercury introduces Joystick Piloting for outboards
JPO for Single-Engine Pontoons is compatible with hydraulic or electro-hydraulic steering Mercury Marine®, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today introduced Joystick Piloting for Outboards (JPO) for Single-Engine Pontoons. Posted on 21 Jan Mercury introduces next generation DTS System
Digital Throttle & Shift with integrated, intuitive and intelligent technology Mercury Marine®, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), have introduced the next generation of its Digital Throttle & Shift (DTS) system with integrated, intuitive and intelligent technology that enhances the boating experience. Posted on 13 Feb 2021 Mercury Marine and Beneteau strengthen partnership
Beneteau customers will be able to take advantage of even more competitive outboard boat-and-engine. Mercury Marine has announced an expanded partnership with Beneteau on a global scale to leverage both companies' leadership position and offer Beneteau customers Mercury power on 2021 models. Posted on 24 Oct 2020 Mercury Racing launch V8 450R outboard engine
Designed for the high-performance disciple craving unrelenting power The new Mercury Racing 450R outboard is purpose designed for the high-performance disciple craving unrelenting power. Steeped in Mercury Racing DNA, the 450R features a 4.6-liter V8 FourStroke powerhead boosted by an exclusive Mercury Racing supercharger. Posted on 19 Jun 2019 Mercury Marine wins prestigious Forum Design Award
Recognized with an International Forum Design (iF) award Mercury Marine, the world leader in marine propulsion and technology has been recognized with an International Forum Design (iF) award in the Discipline Product category, presented to the company for its V-6 outboard lineup. Posted on 19 Mar 2019 Mercury Racing expands MAX5 prop range
Delivering tremendous results in both single and multiple-engine applications The MAX5 lab-finished propeller is a proven performer - delivering tremendous results in both single and multiple-engine applications, including Mercury Racing's 400R outboard and 600 SCi sterndrive, with a reduction in propeller slip of up to 12%. Posted on 21 Feb 2019 Record number of engines on display
Mercury Marine has once again seen its saltwater presence grow Mercury saw its presence in Miami increase by almost 200 outboard engines at the show or an increase of seven percent from 2018. In addition, Mercury recorded more outboard engines on display in Miami than any other outboard manufacturer. Posted on 20 Feb 2019 Mercury Marine unveils electronic controls
Making the operation easier and more precise At the launch of the Miami International Boat Show, Mercury Marine, the world leader in marine propulsion, introduced a new suite of technological solutions for controlling five- and six-engine arrays of outboard boat engines. Posted on 15 Feb 2019 Mercury Marine launches 400hp Verado engine
The company's highest horsepower Verado branded outboard engine Since the launch of the 350hp Verado and the Mercury Racing 400R four years ago, consumers have been requesting a higher horsepower Verado engine, and today, boaters around the world will have the opportunity to repower. Posted on 14 Feb 2019
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy