Introducing the Burger 120 Raised Pilothouse Motor Yacht

by Burger Boat Company 18 Feb 07:02 PST

This new concept is a tremendous starting point for those looking to create their own iconic yacht with Burger's renowned reputation of quality construction and attention to detail.

It was developed to offer an exciting alternative to the typical raised pilothouse configuration and was designed in a close partnership with Gregory C. Marshall Naval Architects.

The Burger 120 Raised Pilothouse Motor Yacht is available in a variety of interior configurations, allowing the owner to partner with the Burger Design Team to create a yacht that is unique to their ambition and personal requirements. The hull shape has been optimized with Computational Fluid Dynamics and the final configuration has been tank tested at the Wolfson Unit in the United Kingdom to confirm performance characteristics.

This raised pilothouse motor yacht is designed with luxury accommodations and outdoor living in mind. All areas of the yacht have been developed to allow her new owner the ability to create custom features specific to their lifestyle and cruising needs.

"Our focus is always on providing options that excite our clients," says Jim Ruffolo, president of Burger Boat Company. "We'll start with a blank sheet of paper or a concept like the Burger 120 Raised Pilothouse Motor Yacht. Either way, we design and build yachts that our clients can take around the world with family and friends to enjoy all the best that life has to offer."

The new Burger 120 Raised Pilothouse Motor Yacht is designed to provide its owner luxury and comfort at sea. Large hull windows provide plenty of natural light throughout the yacht, including the guest and crew cabins. Her initial design calls for an on-deck owner's stateroom with large windows, his and hers heads, a private office and four guest staterooms, each featuring an ensuite head. The two aft guest cabins feature king-sized berths while the two forward guest cabins are convertible, allowing each cabin to feature a king-sized berth or two twin sized berths.

Pullman berths are also installed in the forward guest cabins. The design allows for an eat-in galley with a large pantry. Its expansive crew area features three ensuite cabins for up to six people, with a large lounge/crew's mess area. The crew area features discrete access to the guest accommodations via a private, watertight door, and direct access to the forward mechanical room, providing easy crew access for maintenance and service. The professional galley features a large dinette for use by the crew or as a country kitchen.

As an all-custom build, clients have a wealth of choices for interior and exterior finishes and details. The owner will work in a close partnership with the Burger Design Team to determine the exact specifications of the yacht's interior layout. The sun deck offers expansive views of the surrounding area and houses a 20' Novurania Catamaran Tender, jet ski and hot tub. The area also features a day head, large lounging and dining areas, and a helm to starboard. Access to the sun deck is via a comfortable stairwell from the aft deck or via the Pilot House forward. A hardtop is provided for those who prefer to enjoy the shade. The yacht's interior configuration creates significant space for a large beach club and sports room aft. The yacht also features a large storage area, provided under the sun deck, for water toys, kayaks, cleaning supplies and more. Easy access to this space is via a large hatch aft.

Specifications:

Length Overall - 120' - 00"

Beam - 25' - 07"

Draft - 5' - 03"

Gross Tonnage - Approximately 270 GT ITC

Maximum Speed - Approximately 23 knots

Cruising Speed - Approximately 18 knots

Propulsion Engines - Quad Volvo Penta D13-IPS 1350 (1,000 HP each)

Fuel Capacity - Approximately 9,540 US Gallons

Fresh Water Capacity - Approximately 1,520 US Gallons

Construction - Welded Aluminum

Designer and Naval Architect - Burger Design Team/Gregory C. Marshall

Class ABS

Dimensions, weight, performance, and capacities are approximate. Please consult Burger Boat Company for complete details.