Introducing the Tiara Yachts EX 60

by Tiara Yachts 19 Feb 07:25 PST

Infinite possibilities. Inspired luxury.

Four unique layouts allow owner's choice of both alfresco and aft cockpit modules. Mid, select from either the breakfast bar module with ottoman seating or the forward and aft facing seat module. Aft, choose from the lounge module or the adventure module that includes multiple options for fishing.

Your tradition awaits

In longstanding partnership and experience with Volvo Penta, twin IPS engine packages pair with the latest Volvo technology including joystick plus control with assisted docking.

The Tiara Spirit is reinvigorated with quiet, Bluewater performance that encourages you to venture farther. Explore for the day, weekend or week.

Your Tiara Concierge

Our tiara yachts concierge will work with you during your ex 60 purchase experience, sharing their passion for the 60 along with the rich history of our company.

Staying connected throughout the build process, our concierge will communicate updates during the various Stages of construction of your 60. additionally, they will work with you to coordinate a trip to our Facilities in Holland, Michigan, where you will enjoy a factory tour and see your 60 take shape.

Upon completion, our customer service team and concierge will assist with the delivery and initial sea trial of your yacht. post-delivery, your concierge is your key contact for questions and service plans as you enjoy your new vessel.

We look forward to working with you throughout your 60 purchase experience and sharing our enthusiasm for what we do each day at tiara yachts.

Technical Specifications:

L.O.A. w/ Std. Swim Platform: 60'3" / 18.36 m

Beam: 16'11" / 5.16 m

Estimated Draft: 4'0" / 1.22 m

Average Dry Weight: 53,350 lbs / 24,200 kg

Fuel Capacity: 700 gallons / 2,649 liters

Water Capacity: 150 gallons / 568 liters

Holding Tank Capacity: 86 gallons / 325.5 liters

Deadrise at Transom: 14 degrees

For more information, please visit www.tiarayachts.com.