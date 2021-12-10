Multihull Solutions: Multihull Of The Year Awards | Sydney On Display

Dear Peter,
We're excited to announce that voting is now open for the prestigious Multihull Of The Year Awards, which are held by international magazine Multihulls World. We are thrilled to represent many of the models nominated for this year's awards and encourage you to cast your vote for them today!
Also, our Sydney team is looking forward to welcoming you to the year's first Open-For-Inspection event next weekend, where you will get the chance to inspect the Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 sailing catamaran at your leisure. Register your visit below.
As always, please don't hesitate to get in touch with any queries, and we look forward to seeing you soon!
Fair winds and following seas,
The Multihull Solutions team
Voting is now open for the prestigious Multihull Of The Year Awards held by international magazine Multihulls World, and Multihull Solutions is very proud to have several of models nominated for the 2022 awards, including the ILIAD 60, NEEL 43, MY4.S, Rapido 50 and the LEEN 56.
In its fifth year, these awards recognise the best new boats in the multihull market. An expert judging panel from Multihulls World and Multicoques Mag (French edition) have announced the nominees in seven categories, which is increased from the previous four categories in earlier years due to the dynamic and developing nature of the multihull industry.
Following are the nominees that Multihull Solutions are proud to represent in the Asia Pacific region. We invite you to vote for your favourite multihull and look forward to sharing the results with you in April!
Multihull Solutions would like to invite you to our Sydney Open-For-Inspection event at our Sydney Sales Centre in Rushcutters Bay, held over two days: Friday 25th and Saturday 26th February 2022.
This is a great chance to inspect the Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 at your leisure and with a limited number of people onboard. Our team will be available on both days to answer any questions you may have.
New Yacht Production Slots
Although production for Fountaine Pajot is now extended until 2025 for most models, we have secured several build slots for our clients and one of them can be yours with a 20% deposit. Find out more here.
The award-winning Elba 45 is a must-see if a cruising catamaran is in your sights. The display boat is the Owner's version, which features an abundance of light-filled space along with an ensuite bathroom with separate shower and toilet. The living areas are very comfortable and offer huge storage spaces for long-term cruising.
Multihull Solutions Asia Pacific, Carinya House, 1/173-175 Brisbane Road, MOOLOOLABA, QLD 4557, Australia, +61 (0)7 5452 5164