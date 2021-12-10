Multihull Solutions: Multihull Of The Year Awards | Sydney On Display

Dear Peter,

We're excited to announce that voting is now open for the prestigious Multihull Of The Year Awards, which are held by international magazine Multihulls World. We are thrilled to represent many of the models nominated for this year's awards and encourage you to cast your vote for them today!

Also, our Sydney team is looking forward to welcoming you to the year's first Open-For-Inspection event next weekend, where you will get the chance to inspect the Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 sailing catamaran at your leisure. Register your visit below.

As always, please don't hesitate to get in touch with any queries, and we look forward to seeing you soon!

Fair winds and following seas,

The Multihull Solutions team