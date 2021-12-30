Please select your home edition
2022 starts with extreme excitement surrounding the delivery of the new Whitehaven 6800SY

by Whitehaven Motor Yachts 24 Feb 04:18 PST

"2022 is shaping up to be a record year for the Whitehaven Group," said Lee Randall, Business Development Manager. In all, the Whitehaven Group has a total of close to 40 vessels on the way, to every state including Tasmania.

"We are really looking forward to the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show in May, when we will have a range of new vessels on show and several major announcements."

The latest addition to the Whitehaven fleet, the 6800SY called "CHANCE", is enjoying the final stages of detailing at The Boat Works on the Gold Coast ahead of delivery to her owners, who are totally besotted with their new arrival.

"You know you've hit the spot when owners shed a tear," said Whitehaven Group Director, Bruce Scott.

Whitehaven 6800SY - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts
Her Sydney-based owners have already experienced a brief Broadwater 'shakedown' cruise and are counting down the days until handover at the end of February when, weather permitting, they will set off south for their home marina of Birkenhead.

The owners first discovered Whitehaven from their sojourns close to home - Sydney Harbour, Pittwater and the Hawkesbury River, where they rafted up with a variety of vessels.

They were impressed with the Whitehaven 6000 and its level of customisation and exquisite finish. From there, they met with Ryan Hanson and Bruce Scott and the dialogue began.

Throughout the just-over-one-year build process, her owners were extremely hands-on.

Whitehaven 6800SY - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts
"Coming from an upholstery and furniture manufacturing background, the owners had a very specific vision for the interiors and layout of their vessel," said Bruce. "They wanted to achieve a luxurious 'casual chic' look that was both comfortable & inviting. The ability to be fully immersed in the design process throughout the build to create the look and feel they wanted was key to delivering their bespoke vessel.

Ultimately there were some delays caused by Covid restrictions in terms of labour and supply chain disruptions. "But all up, over the year and bit, we adapted to the conditions and became very adept at Zoom, conveying details by renders and more articulate communications with the factory.

Due to travel restrictions, we had to adapt and reinvent our systems and procedures to achieve a remote approach to design and further engaged local Taiwan employees to ensure quality control was maintained. And the result proves that we succeeded."

The level of detail is astonishing. The 6800SY features a fully customised helm dash designed to match the client's favourite car. - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts
Originally designed as a 7000SY model, CHANCE was reworked to 68-feet to perfectly fit the owners' berth. The custom-designed vessel features an array of unique features her owners specified based on their years of cruising experience, including a day head accessed from the transom, extended swim platform, open plan social saloon and expanded galley.

"There's so much that's new and custom-made in this vessel," explained Bruce. "It was an amazing experience for all of us."

The 6800SY represents a full circle in the evolution of the brand, continued Bruce. "The first Whitehaven 6500SY was built for Keith Hanson, Ryan's dad, in 2010. CHANCE is inspired by that original Whitehaven and is the next generation to benefit from new techniques, the input of the entire Whitehaven family, and of course, the personal vision of the owners."

On their recent weekend aboard, the owners were effusive with their praise for the finished vessel, saying "It's everything we wished for, and more".

Next on the agenda is a winter of cruising in Sydney, then up to Port Stephens, the Gold Coast and eventually, three months in the cruising paradise of the Whitsundays.

The level of detail is astonishing. The 6800SY features a fully customised helm dash designed to match the client's favourite car. - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts
Whitehaven 6800SY - photo © Whitehaven Motor Yachts
