An inside look at the new C32B

Cat® C32B marine engine © Caterpillar Marine Cat® C32B marine engine © Caterpillar Marine

by Caterpillar Marine 25 Feb 05:59 PST

What makes the Cat® C32B marine engine — now available in 2025 and 2433 mhp models — tops in its class? Join product strategy manager Allen Bowman as he walks through the details and explains how this new engine responds to the needs of yacht owners and builders alike.

Responding to the needs of yacht owners and boat builders, Caterpillar Marine now offers a new engine that is tops in its class. At 2000 hp, the C32B has the highest power rating in the V-12 segment. Cat Marine is also bringing a 2400 hp version to market.

Listen as a Cat product strategy manager Allen Bowman discusses the advantages of the new C32B, which include power density, noise reduction and improved maintenance.