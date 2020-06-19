Bespoke third unit of iconic Otam 70HT sold

OTAM's latest success is unit #3 of the OTAM 70HT designed completely by BG Design Firm with engineering and hull lines by Umberto Tagliavini Marine Design.

Bespoke pilot and co-pilot stations design;

Technically-minded owner-driver;

Custom main and lower deck layout;

Sliding carbon-fibre hardtop;

Twin 2000-hp MTU engines and Arneson drives for maximum fuel efficiency at high cruising speeds.

Ready in spring 2023

From the outside, her automotive-inspired lines reflect the dynamic performance, timeless style and Aramat/carbon-fibre construction that are part of the Genoese brand's DNA, but as always with OTAM the yacht has been tailored to fit its owner-operator's personal requirements.

"The owner likes to drive his own boat and is very technically-minded," says Matteo Belardinelli, sales & communication manager for OTAM. "This resulted in various specific requests, but two in particular. Firstly, he asked for the co-pilot's seat to be fitted out just like his own helm position, like you find in some racing cars.

"And secondly, although he loves going fast and the yacht will have a top speed of 50 knots, he wanted the propulsion set-up tuned for fuel efficiency even at high cruising speeds over 40 knots. And this is certainly our strong point: a customer who was looking for maximum freedom of expression not only in terms of aesthetics, but above all in the technical aspects. In other words, an ideal customer for us at OTAM."

The yacht comes with a 3-cabin layout on the lower deck as well as the galley and crew quarters (with independent access from the foredeck). In addition to the customary seating and dinette on main deck, the owner requested a second 'show kitchen' with grill next to the retractable glass window overlooking the aft cockpit.

The full carbon-fibre hardtop will feature a large, cabriolet-style sliding section for natural ventilation both at anchor and under way at the touch of a button.

"Like every OTAM project, this one has been developed from the start to satisfy the personal preferences of a demanding owner," says Belardinelli.

"It's not just a question of offering a list of various 'options', but of introducing structural, engineering and design modifications in order to meet - and hopefully exceed - the client's expectations. The sale of the third OTAM 70HT is tangible proof that our made-to-measure philosophy resonates with the today's market."

OTAM 70HT #3 will be delivered in spring 2023 and make her international debut at the subsequent Cannes Yachting Festival. The next available 70HT hull can be delivered key-in-hand in just 12 months.