Absolute welcomes the new fleet flagship: Navetta 75 - The Absolute Sphere

by Absolute Yachts 28 Feb 00:22 PST
Navetta 75 © Absolute Yachts

Twenty years after it was founded, the Absolute shipyard celebrates its success by introducing Navetta 75, the new fleet flagship.

The largest boat in the shipyard, "The Absolute Sphere" is designed to expand the Navetta range. It is no coincidence that Absolute chose the sphere, a symbol of perfection, wholeness and harmony, to describe a boat that embodies all the essential values and distinctive features that any new project should have in the Absolute shipyard.

The Project

This sphere - the boat - represents all the boats that came before her, forming Absolute's current range alongside Navetta 75. She incorporates the shipyard's most unique features and style, the strengths that set it apart from competitors and that boat owners value the most. She was designed to deliver a key message for the company: to see design as a combination of innovative technology and style, aiming for absolute balance, the inclusion of excellence and, as a result, the search for completeness.

The Distinctive Features

In line with the new Fly range concept, introduced by 60 FLY - The Absolute Prisma, the Navetta 75 project brings on board a terrace cockpit and the owner's cabin at the bow. The new flagship includes more of the shipyard's iconic elements, including large windows, high ceilings and spaces designed on a single level, both on the main deck and on the lower deck. Another Absolute signature feature on Navetta 75 is the presence of side decks, both covered and accessible from the inside, both from the galley and from the helm station, placed in a raised position for unparalleled maneuverability. To enhance the two steering consoles, a third and fourth mooring station are available in strategic positions for easy maneuvering. Navetta 75 comes with two other highlights of the shipyard's style: easy movement on board and ultimate privacy for the owners, their guests and their crew. Indeed, from the main deck you can easily access the flybridge both from the aft and from the bow, thanks to two separate stairs. A dedicated crew area can be easily accessed from the cockpit, without interrupting the owners and their guests. In the stern, the captain's and crew quarters are versatile and functional, and can accommodate up to three beds, a bathroom and a private galley.

The Areas

Offering optimized space, superior functionality and undisputed luxury, all Absolute boats come with the same features as higher category yachts. Similarly, Navetta 75 is as spacious as a mega yacht: at the bow, you will find a full-beam owner's cabin with private access and en-suite bathroom, on a raised level above the lower deck; at midship, there are two double cabins with private bathrooms and a twin bed cabin with a day-head. With Navetta 75, Absolute proves once again that research can be used to elevate design and meet every need on board, from sliding doors to generous storage compartments.

The shipyard provides impressive solutions once again by offering beautifully designed external and internal areas for good times with friends and family and for absolute versatility in the flybridge and cockpit areas, with modular furnishings with no fixed structural elements.

The Values

Absolute's Sphere - Navetta 75 radiates the values that have made the Italian shipyard known worldwide: a stable company made of people with a solid experience of more than 50 years in the industry, and taking care of each project in-house for 20 years now, from concept to launch, designing and building boats with a bold, innovative character, inspired by the needs of owners. Navetta 75 - The Absolute Sphere, highlights and completes the values, design and potential of Absolute yachts, achieving absolute balance. On the latest Navetta, the owner will not only be able to experience the sea to the fullest, but also to benefit from the distinctive features of a new boat, incorporating the shipyard values they admire and ensuring a truly unique experience.

