Sharrow Marine announces True Advance™
by Sharrow Marine 2 Mar 07:47 PST
Sharrow Marine launches OEM Sharrow Propeller Boat Builder Program © Sharrow Marine
True Advance™ is a design feature within all Sharrow Propellers™ that contributes to the incredible efficiency and performance of the Sharrow Propeller™.
It allows our propellers to achieve their maximum advance rate and efficiency much earlier on in the RPM and speed range of a boat compared to standard propellers.
The benefits of Sharrow True Advanace™ include:
- Unmatched efficiency
- Greater range
- Superior fuel economy
- Increased load capacities
- Faster speeds (up to 10 MPH faster) at cruising RPM's
- Enhanced handling and maneuvering
- Up to 50% more reverse thrust for greater stopping power
- Lower emissions / reduced carbon footprint
- Quieter operation
- Less driver and passenger fatigue
- Longer engine life
- Can be utilized on virtually any propeller driven craft
- Each Sharrow Propeller can be custom tuned to each specific application
