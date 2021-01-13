Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Sharrow Marine announces True Advance™

by Sharrow Marine 2 Mar 07:47 PST
Sharrow Marine launches OEM Sharrow Propeller Boat Builder Program © Sharrow Marine

True Advance™ is a design feature within all Sharrow Propellers™ that contributes to the incredible efficiency and performance of the Sharrow Propeller™.

It allows our propellers to achieve their maximum advance rate and efficiency much earlier on in the RPM and speed range of a boat compared to standard propellers.

The benefits of Sharrow True Advanace™ include:

  • Unmatched efficiency
  • Greater range
  • Superior fuel economy
  • Increased load capacities
  • Faster speeds (up to 10 MPH faster) at cruising RPM's
  • Enhanced handling and maneuvering
  • Up to 50% more reverse thrust for greater stopping power
  • Lower emissions / reduced carbon footprint
  • Quieter operation
  • Less driver and passenger fatigue
  • Longer engine life
  • Can be utilized on virtually any propeller driven craft
  • Each Sharrow Propeller can be custom tuned to each specific application

Order now here...

Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1Marina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy