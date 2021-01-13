Sharrow Marine announces True Advance™

by Sharrow Marine 2 Mar 07:47 PST

True Advance™ is a design feature within all Sharrow Propellers™ that contributes to the incredible efficiency and performance of the Sharrow Propeller™.

It allows our propellers to achieve their maximum advance rate and efficiency much earlier on in the RPM and speed range of a boat compared to standard propellers.

The benefits of Sharrow True Advanace™ include:

Unmatched efficiency

Greater range

Superior fuel economy

Increased load capacities

Faster speeds (up to 10 MPH faster) at cruising RPM's

Enhanced handling and maneuvering

Up to 50% more reverse thrust for greater stopping power

Lower emissions / reduced carbon footprint

Quieter operation

Less driver and passenger fatigue

Longer engine life

Can be utilized on virtually any propeller driven craft

Each Sharrow Propeller can be custom tuned to each specific application

