Sunseeker Predator 65 to make global debut at Palm Beach International Boat Show

by Sunseeker 5 Mar 09:24 PST March 24-27, 2022
Sunseeker Predator 65 © Sunseeker International

Sunseeker USA Sales Co. Inc. is delighted to announce the global debut of its Predator 65, as well as the full line-up of luxury motor yachts on display, at the upcoming Palm Beach International Boat Show from 24th- 27th March 2022.

Sunseeker will be represented by its US distributor, OneWater Yacht Group, where the all-new Predator 65 will take centre stage in a spectacular global debut. Set to be a real show-stopper, she will be joined by an impressive line-up of Sunseeker's class-leading, innovative models including the Predator 55 EVO™, 65 Sport Yacht and Manhattan 68.

Andrea Frabetti, CEO at Sunseeker International, commented: "We are delighted to present our superb motor yachts at the Palm Beach International Boat Show this month. The spectacular Predator 65 will be making its global debut and we are excited to showcase its design, innovation and craftmanship. The driving experience is peerless whilst providing spacious living quarters for owners to enjoy extended time on the open water. Today, we have one of the most modern and innovative ranges we have ever had, and we can't wait for our clients to experience a taste of this with the exceptional models on display."

Sunseeker Predator 65 - Global Debut

Sunseeker is proud to launch the all-new Predator 65. The 65-foot model benefits from the latest Volvo Penta IPS-1200 or IPS-1350 offering enhanced performance, comfort, efficiency and manoeuvrability. Complete with joystick control and 35-knot capability, she will provide an exhilarating, one-of-a-kind driving experience in well-appointed surroundings.

The dramatic exterior is a striking blend of tinted glazing, carbon fibre and polished stainless steel, perfectly balancing traditional Sunseeker design concepts with cutting-edge material innovation to create a dynamic performance model.

In a standard arrangement, the aft cockpit comprises of comfortable seating backed onto a large sun pad over the garage and a social bar unit with matching stools on the port side. Owners can opt for a fully integrated wet bar or extended J-shaped lounge seating running aft from the galley across the width of the cockpit if desired. This new model benefits from an optional crew cabin, accessed via a dedicated stairwell in the aft cockpit.

Below deck, the three-cabin layout provides accommodation for up to six guests. A spacious, full-beam master stateroom features a generous en-suite, while the thoughtfully designed forward VIP cabin provides an equally comfortable haven for guests. Each guest cabin has an en-suite, and there is a separate day-head below. Optionally, an open-plan Owner's Office linked to the master stateroom, a single-berth cabin, lower deck galley or saloon can be specified, delivering flexibility for any owner.

An extra-wide tender garage allows a Williams 345 jet tender to be carried and launched via a new diagonal sliding hydraulic bathing platform. The additional garage space can store SeaBobs, inflatable paddleboards, diving equipment or racking. If specified as a Beach Club, the fully-flush floor lends itself to free-standing furniture with a rain shower, lighting and speakers built in to the opened door.

Alongside the all-new Predator 65, the following yachts will also be on display*:

  • Predator 55 EVO™
  • 65 Sport Yacht
  • Manhattan 68
Visitors to Palm Beach International Boat Show will find Sunseeker at Ramp 7.

*Line-up subject to change.

