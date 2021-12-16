Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

2022 UIM XCAT World Championship - Round 1, Fujairah GP (UAE), Overall

by UIM XCAT World Championship 6 Mar 21:50 PST
2022 UIM XCAT World Championship - Round 1, Fujairah GP (UAE), Day 3 © UIM XCAT World Championship

Leading from start to finish, Nicolini and Polli took their first win of the season. They kept powering ahead making use of the clear but not calm water in front of them, bouncing up and down or from side to side, yet still putting distance from whoever was chasing them.

The newly introduced short lap in combination with its longer brother paid off by changing the rankings more often during the race with 222 Offshore managing to grab the second place from Foresti & Suardi in the very last lap, after the latter had clinged to the spot for the most part of the race, thanks to the same X-Point procedure.

Same as yesterday, Dubai Police showed strength making their way up to the fourth place after a series of technical challenges on both pole sessions had them starting among the last in the grid. The always smiling Kuwaiti team who started last performed well and made it to the top 5 after overtaking the less fortunate racers, but also Team GB which was the last boat to see the checkered flag today.

The rest of the fleet was forced out by a collection of technical failures, some of which might have been caused by the sea conditions and the wind picking up just before the race start. Today again, such a shame for both Maritimo and HPI Racing. The Schiano brothers scored a top 3 time in the pole session, yet a loose electrical connector got wet and caused them to retire on lap 4. The Maritimo young guns, Tom and Pal, managed quickly to get to 3rd spot, only to see them retire in lap 4 due to an oil pressure drop. Sebastian Groth of Swecat Racing made his debut at the throttle and pushed through up to 4th place when a loose clamp cost them power, caused them to drop down to eight place and then forced them to return to the pontoon. Same way for Pastamato 22 when they finally heard the news that their engine cover was waving at the spectators, the only wise decision was to retire in order to avoid bigger damage.

Here are the official results of Fujairah GP - Race 2 and the overall 2022 UIM XCAT World Championship standings.

So that's all folks. It was intense, it was unpredictable, it was XCAT! See you at the next one!

Quick Links:

Website: x-cat.racing
Facebook: www.facebook.com/XCATWorldChampionship
Twitter: twitter.com/xcatworldchamp
YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/XCATWorldChampionship
Instagram: www.instagram.com/xcatworldchampionship

Related Articles

2022 UIM XCAT World Championship - Round 1, Day 2
222 Offshore takes the first win of the season 222 Offshore takes the first win of the season after a thrilling battle on water, and in the rule book, which also propels Team GB to their first top 3 finish and Dubai Police from last on the grid to third on the podium. Posted on 6 Mar 2022 UIM XCAT World Championship - Round 1, Day 1
XCATs made their first Official Practice The XCATs made their first Official Practice of the 2022 season in warm welcoming Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. Posted on 5 Mar 2021 UIM XCAT Worlds, Dubai GP day 3
The chequered flag went down for one last time at the UIM XCAT World Championship in Dubai The chequered flag went down for one last time at the UIM XCAT World Championship in Dubai for the Dubai Grand Prix. Posted on 16 Dec 2021 2021 UIM XCAT Worlds, Dubai GP day 2
The powerboating elite went head-to-head delivering over 63.54 nm worth of engine roaring action The chequered flag went down for Race 1 at the UIM XCAT World Championship in Dubai for the Dubai Grand Prix, the second and final event of the season. Posted on 12 Dec 2021 2021 UIM XCAT World Championship, day 5
The expectations were high for “the Six” The sun was shining yesterday December 5th at the International Marine Club, where a beautiful day welcomed the third and last race of the Fujairah Grand Prix. Posted on 6 Dec 2021 2021 UIM XCAT World Championship, day 4
Fujairah Trophy SpeedCAT Run celebrates its return after 3 years While waiting for the last race of the Fujairah GP on Friday December 3rd, the XCAT boats got in the water to compete for the Fujairah Trophy SpeedCAT Run. Posted on 4 Dec 2021 2021 UIM XCAT World Championship, day 3
Another day full of emotions at Fujairah International Marine Club Today, December 2nd, we had another day full of emotions at Fujairah International Marine Club for Race 2 of the 2021 XCAT World Championship. Posted on 3 Dec 2021 2021 UIM XCAT World Championship, days 1 & 2
Brace yourselves for the pinnacle of powerboat racing! The CATS are back! On Tuesday, 30th of November and Wednesday, 1st of December, the cream of the crop of the powerboating world planed through the majestic shores of the 'Mountain Emirate', Fujairah (UAE). Posted on 2 Dec 2021
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy