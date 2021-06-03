Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 2

Grand Banks Yachts introduces the new flagship GB85 at 2022 Palm Beach Boat Show

by Grand Banks 7 Mar 08:25 PST
GB85 © Grand Banks Yachts

The background

Mark Richards is a champion yachtsman and an award-winning boat designer. In 2014, he took on a new challenge. He came on board to modernize and relaunch one of the world's most iconic brands: Grand Banks Yachts.

His first model, the exquisite GB60, proved to be both an evolution and a revolution. While maintaining the elegant lines and opulent interiors that define the Grand Banks style, Mark and his team rebuilt this classic cruiser from the inside out.

The GB60, and the GB54 which soon followed, have been designed and constructed using a radical, new technology: V-Warp.

This is truly a game changer.

V-Warp combines a flared, semi-displacement hull, rigid construction techniques and superior materials to reduce weight and lower the centre of gravity. The result is class-leading speed, stability, and fuel economy.

Unsurprisingly, response from owners and the boating industry alike has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic.

So much so, that Mark is now applying this design philosophy to a new 85-foot flagship.

The GB85 world debut at PBIBS 2022

The GB85 is three times the volume of the '60 and while her elongated hull may have crept into the superyacht category, this yacht belongs in a class of her own.

The V-Warp platform delivers a flawless combination of the finest materials, cutting-edge robotics and traditional hand-craftsmanship.

Vacuum infusion of premium grade fabrics, and a fully infused carbon fibre deck and superstructure, has allowed Mark to create expansive interiors which don't require the structural support that might compromise the spaciousness of the design.

Hull #1 has three massive staterooms and separate crew quarters with two cabins that can be used for additional guests or children. (And the 22' 2" beam has allowed us to build in some remarkable bespoke features.)

Flexibility of design is not confined to the interiors. The '85 is available in both enclosed sky-lounge and open flybridge configurations and, depending on how and where they intend to use the boat, owners can choose between a traditional shaft drive or Pods.

This first model has now completed its initial sea trials and is performing exactly to expectations.

Related Articles

Grand Banks 85 Update
Craftsmanship, ingenious ergonomics and interior volume redefine long-distance cruising Craftsmanship, ingenious ergonomics and interior volume redefine long-distance cruising Posted on 3 Jun 2021 Grand Banks 54 world debut at Palm Beach Show
New model follows in the footsteps of successful yachts in the same line Grand Banks Yachts Limited is excited to announce the public debut of their all new Grand Banks 54. The new model follows in the footsteps of successful yachts in the same line, the previously released GB60 and GB60 Skylounge. Posted on 10 Mar 2020 Grand Banks 85 hull #1 already sold
The largest yacht Grand Banks has built to date Get set for the mighty Grand Banks 85, the largest yacht Grand Banks has built to date. Building on the recently released GB60, the GB85 offers the option of a flybridge or a climate controlled sky-lounge. Posted on 2 Nov 2019 Construction is underway on the new Grand Banks 54
With a warped, semidisplacement hull, the GB54 will offer cruising comfort and efficiency The GB54 will be available in a two- or three-stateroom layout finished in golden blended teak from sustainable sources. Posted on 1 Nov 2019 New Grand Banks 54 construction underway
Grand Banks showcases interior craftsmanship in an efficient cruising hull with the GB54 The new GB54, which had been called the Grand Banks 52 in previous communications, follows the successful launches of the Grand Banks 60 and the GB60 Skylounge, and will advance the builder's strategy to create yachts with strong, lightweight hulls Posted on 16 Apr 2019 Palm Beach GT50 at Singapore Yacht Show
A sleeker, faster and fuel-efficient newly designed luxury yacht Grand Banks Yachts Limited ("Grand Banks") unveiled today the Palm Beach GT50 - a sleeker, faster and fuel-efficient newly designed luxury yacht which has won major international awards - to Asian buyers at the April 11-14 Singapore Yacht Show 2019. Posted on 12 Apr 2019 Grand Banks 85 Development
The largest yacht Grand Banks has built to date A 22-foot beam presents wide-open areas with ample space to socialise inside and out. Be spoiled for choice with the option of a full-beam master stateroom, boasting a large double ensuite, or 4-cabin layout, spacious enough to sleep up to nine people. Posted on 25 Mar 2019 Grand Banks announced construction of new GB52
GB52 continues the reinvention of the builder's cruising legacy with new flying-bridge motor yacht Grand Banks Yachts Limited is proud to introduce the latest model in its reborn lineup, the Grand Banks 52. The boat comes on the heels of the successful introduction of the Grand Banks 60 and the GB60 Skylounge. Posted on 2 Nov 2018 Grand Banks 60SL ready for FLIBS 2018
Versatility of latest model offers cruisers in both cold and warm climates Right on the heels of the successful debut at 2018 Newport International Boat Show, the new GB60 Skylounge will be on display at 2018 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Posted on 9 Oct 2018 All-new GB52 construction underway
Next long-range cruising yacht from Grand Banks will debut in 2019 The 52 incorporates the same design principles that have lead the GB60 to redefine long-range cruising. Posted on 29 Jul 2018
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy