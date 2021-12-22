Please select your home edition
Walk this way - Viking 64

by Viking Yachts 8 Mar 15:32 PST
Viking 64 © Viking Yachts

A video walk-through of the new Viking 64 demonstrates Viking's commitment to building a better boat every day.

We start inside the yacht, where a fresh contemporary design and new horizontal grain walnut enhance an open-concept layout. Tour all four staterooms, including the opulent master suite with his-and-hers hanging lockers and ensuite head. Outside, explore the teak-clad cockpit. A massive fighting chair anchors the 180-square-foot space, which also hides a Seakeeper 26 gyro stabilizer beneath the sole. Gaze upon the soaring Palm Beach Towers tuna tower.

On the flybridge, imagine yourself behind the wheel of the sleek center console helm station, with its customized electronics package from Atlantic Marine Electronics. If you're ready, so are we - just press play and walk this way.

