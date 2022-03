Take the noise out of your ride with the Sharrow Mx™

by Sharrow Marine 8 Mar 16:37 PST

The noise reduction that you will experience on your boat with a Sharrow MX™ is incredible. Cavitation created by standard propellers is a huge source of noise for boaters.

The Sharrow MX™ dramatically reduces traditional tip vortices and cavitation, providing you with a smooth and quiet ride like you've never experienced before.