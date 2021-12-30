Please select your home edition
Outer Reef Yachts unveils new Trident 650 EVO Concept

by Outer Reef Yachts 10 Mar 04:56 PST
Trident 650 EVO Concept © Outer Reef Yachts

Outer Reef Yachts is set to reveal a fresh model within the Euro-styled Trident series - the new Trident 650 EVO Motoryacht.

The evolution of this model stems from inspirational client feedback, resulting in a novel version of the previously launched Trident 620 Motoryacht. The new Trident 650 EVO provides even more essential volume and comfort, valued by cruisers dedicated to long exploratory journeys, casual day cruises, and every adventure in between.

Trident 650 EVO Concept - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
Trident 650 EVO Concept - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

When Outer Reef Yachts announced the initial launch of the Trident Series in 2014, her sleek contemporary style and superior overall performance made headlines. This Ward Setzer design boasts an attractive plumb bow hull and chic interior styling elements, creating a perfect yacht with head-turning appearance and notable performance.

The new Trident 650 EVO exterior continues to deliver these qualities while also providing valuable extra space, including a more expansive galley, salon aft, boat deck, aft deck, and flybridge, as well as an extra stateroom with an ensuite head.

Trident 650 EVO Concept - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
Trident 650 EVO Concept - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

The new EVO is also more efficient in her performance, due to a recent partnership with Volvo Penta and the installation of the company's latest generational Electronic Vessel Control (EVC) system, coupled with a conventional transmission and SeaTorque™ enclosed shaft drive system. This system replaces the Cummins-Zeus Pod drive system previously incorporated.

The sophisticated Electronic Vessel Control (EVC) System has been designed with the complete boat in mind. With an all-new electrical architecture, the upgraded EVC system (EVC2) offers new features, such as a single connection point and the possibility to manage EVC functions for the complete vessel and driveline independently.

Trident 650 EVO Concept - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
Trident 650 EVO Concept - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

When Volvo Penta's pioneering EVC system was first launched in 2003 it was the height of innovation - and has remained so ever since. It has established itself as the benchmark thanks to introductions such as Joystick Docking, Dynamic Positioning System and Glass Cockpit. The EVC system has enabled the company to integrate these systems throughout the boat, delivering on Volvo Penta's easy boating philosophy - making the boating experience easier and more accessible.

"The EVC system connects and manages the internal communications between the engine and driveline, levers and display screen - giving vessel owners integrated functionality and simpler operation," says Jonas Welinder, Production planner, Marine electronics at Volvo Penta.

Trident 650 EVO Concept - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
Trident 650 EVO Concept - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

With the introduction of EVC 2 the system gets a major update with a new electrical architecture that ensures faster software download, improved diagnostics, and traceability, as well as offering the prospect of upgrading to additional functionality in the future.

Greater independence

"The new EVC has been made with the intention of creating a complete vessel level approach to the system, making the EVC system more independent of the driveline to better prepare for the future," continues Welinder. While the engine is the propulsion unit the EVC is the electrical platform that controls the functionality and features. This allows an easy order, delivery and installation of both the engine and all the EVC features.

Benefit for customers

A key new feature is the On-Board Maintenance Assistant, which informs users of service dates, as well as keeping track of past servicing and diagnostic information, with a real-time clock.

Volvo Penta has also introduced steer-by-wire as a standard on both single and twin installation of the new DPI drive - eliminating the need for hydraulic fluid at the helm and making available EVC features such as Low speed and DPS (Dynamic Positioning System) to a wider range of applications.

The EVC 2 platform now has only a single connection point, regardless of how many engines are in the installation. This offers greater ease of maintenance, as well as enhanced software downloads and diagnostics.

Trident 650 EVO Concept - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
Trident 650 EVO Concept - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

The new Outer Reef Trident 650 EVO Motoryacht, with this new power product installation, will deliver her owners enhanced performance, comfort, convenience, efficiency, and maneuverability. The Outer Reef Trident 650 EVO is the first Outer Reef model to be powered by this new system, however, Volvo has a proven track record within the industry for the success of this system used in different vessels around the globe.

The Volvo Penta EVC system will be paired with the Garmin Reactor 40 steer-by-wire technology. According to a Garmin representative, the system will be placed "on vessels with Volvo Penta Inboard Performance Systems (IPS) and stern drive joystick systems. With a complete package designed for powerboats, Garmin brings an advanced marine technology to the boating public that was once only available for commercial boats. The Reactor 40 autopilot series is simply the most responsive autopilot system we have ever offered."

Jeff Druek, Outer Reef's President and CEO, stated, "We look forward to what the future holds for our Trident Series and will steadily work toward enhancing the owner experience through partnerships like the one we have forged with Volvo Penta and Garmin. At the end of the day, due to our incorporation of these game-changing technological advancements, our owners have come to expect and enjoy high-performance cruising aboard their Outer Reef Yachts. This inspires our continued dedication to raising the bar within the long-range cruising arena."

Trident 650 EVO Concept - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
Trident 650 EVO Concept - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

