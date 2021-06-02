Shadowcat & Triton Submarines unveil launch-and-recovery craft

ShadowCat and Triton Submarines have collaborated to develop and introduce a new Launch and Recovery Craft (LARC) dubbed ShadowLark.

Designed by Incat Crowther, ShadowLark is a package priced under USD$10m for delivery in less than 14 months, that includes a 24-m LARC designed to carry a Triton 3300/3 MKII submersible. The submersible is designed to comfortably seats three people (pilot and two guests) and dive to depths as great as 1,000m (3,300 ft.) for up to 12 hours.

The ShadowLark has been developed as a scalable solution to the logistical challenges associated with launching, recovering, and supporting a submersible weighing up to 12,000 kg (26,400 lbs.), which requires a stable, protective and spacious at-sea platform. The efficient platform is proven to fulfil the requirements and is ideally suited to:

Operate independently,

Support an existing private, research-focused or chartered yacht fleet,

Serve as a multi-function package for marine research institutes, documentary film-makers underwater archaeology and surveying missions or

Add new underwater options to luxury resort excursion packages around the world.

In addition to an increasing volume of private enquiries, Triton reports a significant and growing demand from the non-profit and commercial sectors for submersible charter. With very few submersible charter opportunities available globally, ShadowLark is anticipated to gain considerable attention as a charter investment.

With an 8.5-metre beam, and a draft of 1.5 meters, ShadowLark includes a dive center, lounge, galley, bar and storage over three decks. In addition to a four-person crew capacity, it also offers stowage for a tender, and a pair of jet skis.

"Because all ShadowCat vessels are fully bespoke, this highly capable concept can be constructed as is or can serve as a starting point for a more customized option. For example, we can enlarge ShadowLark to house bigger submarines or to make room for additional leisure and entertainment areas," said ShadowCat founder Robert Smith. "As evidenced by award-winning Hodor and recently delivered Wayfinder, ShadowCats are designed to carry the best toys in the world. We are keen to collaborate with submersible industry leader Triton Submarines on the development of this innovative new offering to meet the growing needs of this emerging market."

"ShadowLark is a purpose-built craft specifically designed and engineered to safely, efficiently and effectively launch, recover and support a Triton submersible," said Patrick J. Lahey, president and co-founder of Triton Submarines. "Our goal is to make it possible for more people to own, operate and enjoy exploring the ocean from the comfort and safety of a Triton submersible. By collaborating with ShadowCat, a company with a demonstrated track record of success in developing commercially-rated support yachts, we are assured of ShadowCat's efficacy while staying true to the objective of creating an affordable, efficient, safe and entirely practical platform. Clients around the world can now enjoy the simplicity, elegance, excitement and safety of exploring the ocean in a Triton submersible supported by a craft that can be operated affordably, but with absolutely no compromises in terms of its capacity to do the job it was built for. Triton looks forward to working together with ShadowCat on the creation this remarkable and much-needed craft."

